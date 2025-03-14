Fact Check: Did the FBI release a statement to arrest anyone who attempts to leak Playboi Carti's new album? Viral X post debunked

A viral post circulating on X claims that the FBI has issued a statement threatening to arrest anyone attempting to leak Playboi Carti's highly anticipated album.

Ad

On March 13, 2025, a user @DailyNoud took to their X account and posted a tweet claiming that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had released a statement suggesting that they would arrest the individuals who would potentially try to leak anything about the Carti's highly anticipated album, I AM MUSIC.

However, the claim is found to be untrue and false, as the user account @DailyNoud itself, in the bio, suggests that its stories are fake. Also, none of the officials have confirmed the FBI's statement as of now.

Ad

Trending

The claim came after the anticipation of Atlanta-based rapper's new album I AM MUSIC grew. The album's release is expected to be on March 14, 2025.

The ultimate medical drama is HERE

FBI did not release a statement about arresting anyone who attempts to leak Playboi Carti's new album

Expand Tweet

Ad

As mentioned, the claim regarding the FBI's statement that they would arrest anyone who potentially leaks information about Playboi Carti's new album is false.

The claim began on Thursday, March 13, 2025, by a user @DailyNoud on X. In a post, the user attached a screenshot of the FBI's statement, indicating that the FBI had arrested two individuals responsible for leaking information about Playboi Carti's new album last week. The screenshot reads —

"Earlier today, the FBI successfully arrested and neutralized two individuals responsible for attempting to illegally leak Playboi Carti's upcoming album. Intellectual property theft and cybercrime are serious offenses with real-world consequences. Anyone attempting to leak Playboi Carti's or any artist's music will be identified, pursued, and arrested to the fullest extent of the law."

Ad

The bio reads (Image via X/@DailyNoud)

However, the claims are untrue, and one of the prime reasons is that the user @DailyNoud's X account bio indicates that the stories they post are fake. Also, the bio suggests that the account is non-parody. The bio reads —

Ad

"#1 Source For PARODY Hip-Hop News | Follow For Viral Content | These are fake stories | Not affiliated with @DailyLoud🙅‍♂️🙅‍♀️,"

In addition, the official FBI account on X, @FBI, has not mentioned anything related to the arrests made or potential arrests involving Playboi Carti's album leak information.

Furthermore, the Atlanta-based rapper has also not reflected on the claims, thus dismissing the affirmations made by the X account.

Playboi Carti's highly anticipated album I AM MUSIC releases soon

Ad

Ad

On Wednesday, March 12, 2025, the rapper Carti took to his Instagram account and confirmed the release of his album on Friday, March 14, 2025. The confirmation was made via a short video clip on Instagram, mentioning the date.

Moreover, the American podcaster DJ Akademiks confirmed that he had listened to Carti's album on March 13, 2025. Also, in his post, the DJ revealed a list of high-profile artists that will be on the album:

"CARTI got Pluto slime Uzi Trav Weeknd floating on dat bih. I nearly shed a tear listening to the sh*t. This sh*t for everybody, I SWEAR. Btw purple hair Uzi back🥺🥺🥺." DJ wrote.

Ad

Ad

As of now, there is no confirmed information regarding the potential guest list for the album. However, rumors suggest that the project may feature production from Kanye West, Travis Scott, and others.

With the release date approaching, anticipation continues to build.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback