"They snitch on themselves on No Jumper" — Internet reacts as Adam22 says he stands by Bricc Baby & Luce Cannon after they got arrested

In a recent video clip, Adam22 has addressed the speculation regarding his connection to Bricc Baby's arrest. On Wednesday, March 19, Bricc Baby was taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police, along with other members of the Rollin' 60 Neighborhood Crips (R60NHC), including Luce Cannon.

According to Times Now, the arrests were part of an operation named Operation Draw Down that targeted a gang in South LA. After the arrests, many netizens speculated about Adam22's possible involvement, given that Bricc Baby was a guest on his podcast.

On March 20, Adam22, born Adam Grandmaison, responded to all the speculation through his Instagram Story.

"I put people in position. Put them on a podcast, give them jobs, help them make legal money... all of this sh*t people getting caught up for, I'm not saying anything that's saying anything about the stuff they done in the last two years... So, you know, end of the day, I do employ people from the streets, and yes, people from the streets sometimes get caught up in RICO and whatever the f**k," the 41-year-old said.

Adam 22 also noted that while he occasionally cracked a joke or two, he genuinely regarded Bricc Baby and Luce Cannon as friends, and he was ready to support them every step of the way. At the end of his Instagram Story, the podcaster said:

"Anybody acting like this is because of No Jumper...No Jumper was the antidote to the bullsh*t."

Adam 22's video has since gone viral on the platform, garnering over 250K views within hours of its upload. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one comment standing out:

"You employ people Adam and they snitch on themselves on No Jumper that’s the reason No Jumper name is coming up"

Some netizens continued speculating that Adam22 was somehow linked to Bricc Baby's arrest.

"You put people in position to make an embarrasment of themselves and get indicted. Yes, you certainly put people in position lol" - commented an X user.

"The feds literally said with the help of what they heard from the interviews they were able to build the cases" - added another.

"This is the worst kind of person. Someone who encourages you to make a fool of yourself. Someone who encourages drama. Someone who bast**dizes street culture when ain’t from it. And then when s**t goes wrong? How dare you blame him!?!? Typical clown s**t from a typical clown." - posted a third netizen.

Meanwhile, others noted that the arrests were a result of the culprits themselves, who were not smart enough to watch what they said on camera.

"If you dumb enough to go on these shows and run ya mouth crazy then wtf do u expect. I never understood these dudes" - replied an X user.

"I've watched him agitate and instigate whenever they don't want to talk about certain things. He should own up. Most of the time it would be when the convo was moving in a positive direction. He wouldn't let it happen" - one wrote.

"Of course he’s going to document it & help to make money lol that’s not genuinely helping. Dude is such a clown" - commented a netizen.

Bricc Baby and other R60NHC members were allegedly controlling LA "through violence, fear, and intimidation"

The arrest of Bricc Baby and other members of R60NHC stemmed from a criminal complaint filed against the Big U Enterprise by Andrew Roosa, a special FBI agent. Roosa stated in her complaint that the enterprise controls Los Angeles "through violence, fear, and intimidation". They used the stature and connections of their owner, Big U, to operate an extortion racket throughout LA.

Joseph T. McNally, the US Attorney, addressed the arrests at a press conference. He explained that Big U leveraged his image as a rapper to conceal the illegal activities his associates were involved in, stating:

"The facts alleged in the complaint paint a very different picture... It is one of a murderer, a thief, a liar and a cheat and the criminals that enabled him."

While multiple arrests were made on Wednesday, Big U still remains at large.

