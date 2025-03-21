FBI: International season 4 episode 15 recap - What forced the Fly Team to go rogue?

FBI: International season 4 episode 15, They May Get Their Wish, premiered on March 18, 2025. In the latest episode of the police procedural drama, the FBI's International Fly Team handles a case regarding the assault of young girls by a cult leader.

The assaulter, Bakti Santoso, is a self-proclaimed prophet. He leads a cult and makes young girls do night chores, which essentially means having s*x with him. He had been doing this for years, and one of his victims, Aminah, reached out to the FBI team in New York.

Meanwhile, Santoso runs away to Gibraltar. The Fly Team faces conflict with the Spanish police, who want to prosecute him in their own country. This forces them to go rogue and gather evidence to arrest Santoso. In a cameo appearance, FBI's Jubal Valentine also helps the Fly Team with the case.

The Fly Team goes rogue to avoid political conflicts in FBI: International season 4 episode 15

As stated above, in FBI: International season 4, episode 15, the Fly Team is in pursuit of Bakti Santoso, a cult leader who exploits young girls in the name of religion. They are assigned the case when one of his victims reaches out to the FBI. Santoso finds refuge in Gibraltar, and the Fly Team is tasked to extradite him.

The team initially tries to go through the proper channels. They are not successful because Spain and the UK engage in a legal tug-of-war over Santoso's extradition. Both countries want to take the credit for taking down a wanted fugitive. Spanish police refuse to give the Fly Team a warrant to search Santoso's place. The Fly Team is forced to go rogue, and Vo and Raines manage to sneak in and gather evidence.

Even during the final showdown, the local police stop the Fly Team from entering Santoso's apartment to arrest him. This is when Jubal comes to their rescue. He makes a few calls, and Wes and his team are allowed to enter. The team's actions reaffirm their priority to ensure that criminals face the consequences of their actions.

FBI: International season 4 episode 15: Cult Leader Bakti Santoso is brought to justice in Gibraltar

In FBI: International season 4 episode 15, the Fly Team goes to Gibraltar to bring down Bakti Santoso. Aminah Karana, one of his victims reveals that she was assaulted by Santoso for years in her teenage. When she got pregnant at 15, he forced her to abort. She still carries trauma from the incident and wants to stop him from exploiting other girls.

In Gibraltar, Vo meets one of the cult members, Isla, and her daughter Millie. Isla is hesitant about sending Millie to spend the night with Santoso because she knows he will assault her. This leads her to help the FBI in taking down the cult leader.

With her cooperation, they discover that Santoso has kept videos of all his victims. Amanda hacks his drive and gets access to the videos, getting evidence of the crime. Santoso runs away, but Amanda traces his location.

After a brief scuffle with the local police, Wes breaks into the apartment and finds Santoso hidden inside a closet. He is arrested, and Vo helps Millie and Ilsa get asylum with a relative. Aminah also gets to witness her abuser get punished for his crimes. The Fly Team can deliver justice once again in FBI: International season 4.

Stay tuned for more updates on FBI: International season 4.

