Playboi Carti drops a one-word response correcting DJ Akademiks as he claims rapper sold 298K 'I Am Music' units in first week sales

Playboi Carti has swiftly dismissed recent claims made by media personality DJ Akademiks regarding the first-week sales of his project I AM MUSIC. On March 24, 2025, the American rapper, whose real name is Jordan Terrell Carter, took to his X account and responded to the post by DJ Akademiks, who suggested that the rapper sold 298,000 units in the first week. Carti responded and corrected that his album sold 320,000 units in the first week.

Ad

"320," Carti wrote.

The highly anticipated album of Atlanta-based rapper I AM MUSIC was released on March 14, 2025, through AWGE and Interscope Records. This album marks the rapper's third studio album.

Playboi Carti shuts down DJ Akademiks' sales claim

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On Monday, March 24, 2025, Jamaican-American podcaster DJ Akademiks posted on his X account, indicating that the Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti's album will debut at #1 on Billboard. The DJ also made claims regarding the sales unit number, which Carti immediately refuted on X.

"Playboi Carti' MUSIC' sells 298K first week. It will debut #1 on Billboard," DJ Akademiks wrote.

The album I AM MUSIC is highly anticipated. The rapper Playboi Carti has not released a full-length project since Whole Lotta Red debuted on December 25, 2020. With a nearly four-year gap between releases, Carti's fanbase was waiting for new music.

Ad

Playboi Carti has also been teasing his fans about the new music since December 2023, adding to the anticipation. The American rapper first announced the album's release on September 12, 2024.

The announcement was made through a since-deleted Instagram post, where the rapper dropped the album title.

Ad

The music was finally dropped on Friday, March 14, 2025, and according to Billboard, the album reached the second number #1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Furthermore, the album debuted with 298,000 equivalent album units earned in the United States in the week ending on March 20, 2025.

Moreover, as per Hyper Beast, the album secured 283,000 in streaming equivalent album units, 14,500 in album sales, and 500 in track equivalent album units. Billboard reports that this has been marked as the biggest week of 2025 for a rap album.

Ad

Ad

The album has 30 songs and collaborates with eight hip-hop artists, including Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, and more.

The songs are — Mojo Jojo, Crush, Cocaine Nose, Good Credit (featuring Kendrick Lamar), Backd00r, Like Weezy, K Pop, HBA, Evilj0rdan, Toxic (featuring Skepta), Rather Lie (featuring The Weeknd), Timeless (featuring The Weeknd), OPM Babi, Charge Dem Hoes A Fee, Overly, Jumpin, Fine Shit, Crank, I Seeeeeee You Baby Boi, Trim, We Need All Da Vibes, Fe!n, Different Day, Type Sh!t, Olympian, and Play This.

Ad

Since the album's release, Playboi Carti has yet to make a public statement. Meanwhile, the album continues to break records.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback