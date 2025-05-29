What happened between Almighty Suspect and Brandon? Adam22 fires one of them from hosting No Jumper after the altercation

On May 28, 2025, the podcast channel No Jumper posted a snippet on their Instagram handle of Adam22 announcing that Almighty Suspect was fired from the hip-hop-oriented podcast after his confrontation with Brandon.

Ad

No Jumper also posted a clip of what went down between Almighty Suspect, whose real name is Beron Thompkins, and Brandon on their X handle. The clip showcased Almighty Suspect saying that he was going to beat up Brandon, which escalated to a point where Thompkins spat on Brandon and pulled out a knife on being called a "b*tch."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Commenting on the same, Adam22 said that both infractions couldn't be tolerated as a business. Referring to a November 2022 altercation between Almighty Suspect and Kelpy, Adam said that he was "extremely lenient" on Thompkins at that time, as he got Kelby to sign off on suing the podcast.

For the unversed, Almighty Suspect got into a physical altercation with Kelpy, which escalated after he commented on Kelpy's fur coat to a costume worn by a "p*mp." When Kelpy called Almight Suspect a "b*tch" he indulged a similar behavior as the one he recently got fired for and spat on Kelpy, standing up to hit him as well.

Ad

Adam22 speaks out on firing Almighty Suspect from No Jumper over intolerable behavior

Ad

In the Instagram post, Adam22 explained his thought process behind firing Almighty Suspect after his altercation with Brandon.

"I just feel like we just can't tolerate that kind of stuff in here... It's just way over the line. I have nothing against him. I told him I have nothing bad to say about him. I'm not gonna come on here and trash him. I'm not gonna treat him like a sharp or anything like that," he said.

Ad

Adam22 then continued on to say the liabilty that having Almighty Suspect as a host brought upon the podcast.

"But as a business, the liability associated with having somebody on camera who we have like essentially no assurance is not gonna fly off the handle like that... It's just too big of a risk, and it's just not the kind of platform that I wanna run at this point," he added.

Ad

The announcement was also uploaded to the podcast's YouTube channel where Adam22 shed further light on how Almighty's behavior was a "loose cannon situation" that had been a bad look for No Jumper. He said that there had been artists who refrained from coming on the show and doing interviews because they were scared of the clips they saw of Almight Suspect's aggressive nature.

The No Jumper host acknowledged that Brandon did incite Almighty Suspect verbally, however, Thompkins made Adam's decision to fire him easier because he responded by spitting and taking out a knife. Adam also called out Brandon for setting him up in an environment where Thompkins would react.

Ad

Ad

On the other hand, Almighty Suspect addressed the situation on a livestream. He mentioned that he wasn't mad at Adam22 for firing him and called Brandon a "fat little s*it," blaming him for being let go from No Jumper. However, Thompkins took responsibility for his actions but claimed that Brandon came to the sit-down interview, wherein the incident took place, with a motive.

No Jumper's origin traces back to 2011 when it was started as an online rap community by an aspiring writer from Pennsylvania, George Potter. The site was financed by Adam22, who has now become the face of the brand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More