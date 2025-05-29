What happened between Almighty Suspect and Brandon? Adam22 fires one of them from hosting No Jumper after the altercation

On May 28, 2025, the podcast channel No Jumper posted a snippet on their Instagram handle of Adam22 announcing that Almighty Suspect was fired from the hip-hop-oriented podcast after his confrontation with Brandon.
No Jumper also posted a clip of what went down between Almighty Suspect, whose real name is Beron Thompkins, and Brandon on their X handle. The clip showcased Almighty Suspect saying that he was going to beat up Brandon, which escalated to a point where Thompkins spat on Brandon and pulled out a knife on being called a "b*tch."
Commenting on the same, Adam22 said that both infractions couldn't be tolerated as a business. Referring to a November 2022 altercation between Almighty Suspect and Kelpy, Adam said that he was "extremely lenient" on Thompkins at that time, as he got Kelby to sign off on suing the podcast.
For the unversed, Almighty Suspect got into a physical altercation with Kelpy, which escalated after he commented on Kelpy's fur coat to a costume worn by a "p*mp." When Kelpy called Almight Suspect a "b*tch" he indulged a similar behavior as the one he recently got fired for and spat on Kelpy, standing up to hit him as well.
Adam22 speaks out on firing Almighty Suspect from No Jumper over intolerable behavior
In the Instagram post, Adam22 explained his thought process behind firing Almighty Suspect after his altercation with Brandon.
"I just feel like we just can't tolerate that kind of stuff in here... It's just way over the line. I have nothing against him. I told him I have nothing bad to say about him. I'm not gonna come on here and trash him. I'm not gonna treat him like a sharp or anything like that," he said.
Adam22 then continued on to say the liabilty that having Almighty Suspect as a host brought upon the podcast.
"But as a business, the liability associated with having somebody on camera who we have like essentially no assurance is not gonna fly off the handle like that... It's just too big of a risk, and it's just not the kind of platform that I wanna run at this point," he added.
The announcement was also uploaded to the podcast's YouTube channel where Adam22 shed further light on how Almighty's behavior was a "loose cannon situation" that had been a bad look for No Jumper. He said that there had been artists who refrained from coming on the show and doing interviews because they were scared of the clips they saw of Almight Suspect's aggressive nature.
The No Jumper host acknowledged that Brandon did incite Almighty Suspect verbally, however, Thompkins made Adam's decision to fire him easier because he responded by spitting and taking out a knife. Adam also called out Brandon for setting him up in an environment where Thompkins would react.
On the other hand, Almighty Suspect addressed the situation on a livestream. He mentioned that he wasn't mad at Adam22 for firing him and called Brandon a "fat little s*it," blaming him for being let go from No Jumper. However, Thompkins took responsibility for his actions but claimed that Brandon came to the sit-down interview, wherein the incident took place, with a motive.
No Jumper's origin traces back to 2011 when it was started as an online rap community by an aspiring writer from Pennsylvania, George Potter. The site was financed by Adam22, who has now become the face of the brand.