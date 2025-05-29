"I remember that business trip like it was yesterday"- Catherine Paiz recalls Austin McBroom's Miami trip which began his alleged cheating scandal

On May 28, 2025, Catherine Paiz appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and opened up about her ex-husband, Austin McBroom's alleged cheating scandal. The vlogger discussed her relationship with McBroom with host Alex Cooper and told her about when she first discovered his infidelity.

Ad

In the podcast, Catherine Paiz told Cooper that there were various moments that left her "heartbroken," but the earliest memory she had of Austin McBroom cheating was when he took an alleged business trip to Miami.

She told Cooper that she was six months postpartum after having given birth to their second daughter, Alaïa, and thought that McBroom deserved to go on a trip.

"I was like 'You know, I think he deserves it, he's been working so hard... so I thought you know he deserves to go out like it's okay, he wants to go on a business trip, whatever.' I remember that business trip like it was yesterday," she said.

Ad

Trending

Catherine Paiz opens up about Austin McBroom's Miami trip

Catherine Paiz appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and opened up to host Alex Cooper about her ex-husband, Austin McBroom's Miami trip that spearheaded his alleged cheating scandal.

Paiz stated that she was enthusiastic for her partner to go to Miami, commenting that she had a lot of trust in her spouse. Catherine also noted that she was exhausted from breastfeeding her children, having given birth to her second daughter six months ago. However, her mother seemed to disagree with Austin going on a trip, telling Paiz:

Ad

"I would never let my husband leave when my baby's just a couple months old, like you're, I don't know, you're different."

Ad

She recalled how, while on the trip, Austin accidentally called Catherine, and she heard women's voices in the background. She said she did not think too much of it until a couple of months later, when her friends informed her of a YouTube video of a makeup artist talking about his time in Miami with Austin McBroom.

"He pocket dialed me accidentally, and I heard women in the back. A couple women... A couple months go by, and this uh blonde male makeup artist makes this video on YouTube talking about my husband and how he was in Miami, and there was this group of people, and there was all these girls, and there was this boat," she said.

Ad

She also admitted to never watching the aforementioned YouTube video in its entirety.

"To be honest with you, till this day I never watched the video, but I have gotten that, like, information from some good friends who watched it for me and were able to, like, process it for me and help me process it."

Ad

Catherine Paiz stated that she confirmed her husband's infidelity when they were filming their daughter's first haircut. She said that she borrowed Austin's phone to take a picture and saw a long message, and that was when she was pregnant with her son.

According to People, the couple announced their divorce in January 2024. Ten months after their split, Catherine Paiz took to Instagram to reveal her new boyfriend, Igor Ten. Meanwhile, Austin McBroom posted on social media that he planned to keep his relationships out of the public eye.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diana George Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.



Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.



Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.



Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography. Know More