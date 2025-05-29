What did Austin McBroom say about his cheating scandal? Catherine Paiz denies ex-husband's claims of her being "okay with it"

Catherine Paiz from The ACE Family recently opened up about her ex-husband, Austin McBroom's cheating scandal. On May 28, 2025, Paiz appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and discussed her relationship with McBroom.

According to People, in January 2024, Catherine Paiz and Austin McBroom announced on Instagram that they were parting ways. However, during her appearance on Call Her Daddy, Paiz revealed to host Alex Cooper that she discovered McBroom cheating on her with at least three different women.

Paiz tearfully recounted a moment where, after releasing the first chapter of her upcoming memoir Dolores - My Journey Home on May 11, 2025, McBroom took to Snapchat on May 12 to admit that he cheated but claimed his wife had allowed him to do so, only asking him not to "embarrass" her. Catherine denied this, saying,

"One thing he said that really just was a punch to the gut was that he said 'Yes, I cheated and she was okay with it as long as, I said, you don't embarrass me,' and that is not true.

"I never ever said that...I would never want my kids to think that that is okay to cheat on your husband or your wife, and I will make sure that I raise them and that they know that they never ever do that because that is so wrong."

Catherine Paiz's statements about Austin McBroom on Call Her Daddy explored

According to People, Catherine Paiz and Austin McBroom started a YouTube channel called the ACE Family in 2016, where they documented their daily lives. Paiz and McBroom got married in 2017 and have since welcomed three children together: Elle, Alaïa, and Steel, before divorcing in 2024.

Almost one and a half years after she and Austin McBroom ended their relationship, Catherine Paiz revealed the cheating drama that contributed to the breakdown of their marriage during an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

The 34-year-old influencer shared candid details about the betrayal, explaining why she had remained silent all these years since the incident. She also talked about the relief she felt when Austin McBroom admitted to being unfaithful, even though his version of events sharply contrasted with hers.

Catherine Paiz claimed she discovered his infidelity while pregnant with their third child, Steel, who is now 4. During a family outing to film a video of their daughter’s first haircut, she borrowed McBroom’s phone and found an incriminating text that read, “If you really loved your wife, you wouldn’t be…”

She said that their assistant, Austin's longtime friend, immediately grabbed the phone and erased the message, but the damage was done. She told host Alex Cooper,

"In that moment, my heart drops, I'm pregnant, there's people watching us, the camera's on it felt like it, it just felt surreal...I thought, 'Oh my gosh, it's true.'...I wasn't in my body anymore, I wasn't on earth anymore."

While she initially forgave him, citing her “traditional” values and her desire to keep their family together, Paiz stated that she never felt Austin McBroom was genuine in his admissions.

"I'm going to be honest with you, it never felt apologetic,” she confessed.

She confirmed that she knew of three women he had cheated with but mentioned rumors suggesting he had been involved with around 20 different women. Ten months after announcing their split, Catherine Paiz revealed on Instagram that she was dating Igor Ten.

According to Barnes & Noble, Catherine Paiz's memoir, DOLORES: My Journey Home: (Finding Myself Beyond The ACE Family) -- PART ONE, is set to be released on July 1, 2025.

