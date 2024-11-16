"He's hurt because her new man is fine as hell"— Netizens react as Austin McBroom reacts to Catherine Paiz going official with her new boyfriend

YouTuber Austin McBroom made a video reacting to his ex-wife, Catherine Paiz's, announcement of her new relationship with Igor Ten. Austin took to social media to seemingly address the development, where he said that he knew about the relationship before fans did. The Shade Room Teen's Instagram page shared the video on Friday, November 15, 2024, and it showed McBroom claiming that he had previously met Ten a few times.

He said that it was "false" that he found out the news when the followers do, adding that he "know[s] about the news for a while now." He noted that "little did" his followers know he has met Catherine Paiz's new boyfriend "not once, not twice," seemingly implying that he had met Ten multiple times.

"Why be petty? Why should anybody be petty in this world, you know? But petty is fun, it is fun, it is entertaining..." he said.

Trending

As Austin McBroom's video went viral on social media, fans took to respond to his statements, with many worrying that he was "spiraling." One person even commented that McBroom was "hurt" because Catherine's new boyfriend was "fine as hell."

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @theshaderoomteens)

Others were worried that he was about to "crash out," while some also questioned why he needed to address Catherine Paiz's new relationship. Some criticized him for his role in the divorce. Fans took to comment under @theshaderoomteen's Instagram post of Austin's video.

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @theshaderoomteens)

As a few sympathized with his situation, they spoke in his support, noting that he was addressing the situation simply because people wanted him to respond. Some netizens also claimed that he was "unhinged but hilarious."

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @theshaderoomteens)

Austin McBroom and Catherine Paiz announced their divorce in January

Austin McBroom and Catherine Paiz were known for their popular YouTube channel, The Ace Family, that they began in 2016. They shared vlogs of their daily lives with children, doing internet challenges, and pranks on their channel.

McBroom and Paiz married in a secret private ceremony in 2017 but didn't share the news with fans until 2020. It was also the same time when they announced their third pregnancy and now have three kids - daughters Elle, 8, and Alaïa, 6, and son Steel, 4.

While fans loved their content, the now-estranged couple was involved in several controversies. This included TBL Cosmetics suing Catherine's cosmetics brand 1212 Gateway for staging a coup. On the other hand, YouTuber Cole Carrigan accused Austin of r*ping a young woman.

In 2022, Austin and Catherine announced that it would be their last year on YouTube, and they announced their divorce in January 2024. Business Insider reported that Austin McBroom and Catherine Paiz made the announcement in separate Instagram posts that have since been deleted.

In her post, Catherine had written that as a couple, their paths "have shifted," which created irreconcilable challenges. She added that while she was heartbroken, she also felt liberated.

"I have spent the past few years prioritizing my children and honoring my commitment to my family; all the while I seemed to be losing myself and my own personal happiness," the publication cited Catherine's post.

She added that Austin was her "best friend" and "that (would) never change." McBroom added that the divorce was one of the "hardest decisions" of his life.

"We created one of the greatest stories, almost a decade together, so many memories, so many accomplishments but every book comes to end," he wrote.

Catherine Paiz took to her Instagram stories to share photos with her boyfriend, Igor Ten, on November 11, 2024. While she didn't tag him, her captions read "My love..." and "Flowing with love." Ten is a tattoo artist based out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He runs the IG page, @igotentattoo, and has over 70K followers.

It is worth noting that after their divorce announcement, fans expressed concern over McBroom's actions. He was reportedly living in an RV outside Paiz's home and had applied for a job at CVS Pharmacy.

In February, Catherine Paiz responded to a fan on social media, asserting that McBroom's behavior and coping mechanism were beyond her. She added that he had told her that he was doing well and that she should trust him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback