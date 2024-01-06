“They came from multiple scams and scandals”: Austin McBroom irks netizens after messaging models

The Ace Family patriarch, Austin McBroom, has garnered immense backlash on YouTube after a model, Laura Lux, exposed him for messaging her. Through screenshots, it was revealed that the former asked the latter if she would like to sign with his agency.

Many were put off by the family YouTuber approaching a model. One netizen said:

Netizen reacts to the YouTuber messaging models with job opportunities (Image via YouTube)

Lux is also a Twitch streamer who has amassed over 2.2 million followers on Instagram. Austin McBroom is best known for being part of The Ace Family, a YouTube family channel that includes his wife, Catherine McBroom, and their three children.

On Wednesday, January 3, 2024, Laura Lux took to her X (formerly known as Twitter) account to reveal that Austin McBroom messaged her, saying the following:

“Mybad for the random DM, are you signed to an agency?”

In response, the streamer said,

“No, I think agencies are predatory scams run by corny men who think they can involve themselves in women’s business”

The 31-year-old social media personality responded by stating that his background in social media would help Laura monetize her online content. He went on to speak about the opportunities present on Snapchat. While ending his message, he said that the model would not have to sign a contract as they are “confident" about achieving success. Lux replied, saying,

“when I google your name all I see is articles about you losing your house, cheating on your wife and scamming fans who entered some giveaway so year, Im good”

“Laura is such a queen for that response”: Netizens blast Austin McBroom as DMs go viral

At the time of writing this article, Lux’s tweet had amassed over 160K. According to the YouTube channel Spill Sesh, several other models, such as Jamie Lyn and Kristen Hancher, came forward to reveal that they received the exact DM from Austin McBroom.

As news of McBroom’s internet activity spread across social media platforms, many expressed their opinions. Several netizens wondered why the family vlogger was attempting to do business with models. Others also expressed concern about his business scheme, as The Ace Family has been accused of scamming content creators and fans in the past.

At the time of writing this article, Austin McBroom had not publicly addressed his DMs.

Last year, The Ace Family was accused of rigging a Tesla Model X giveaway. Netizens alleged that the content creators handpicked a winner rather than committing to their decision to do a random draw.

Austin McBroom and one of his companies, Simply Greatest Productions, were also sued by media company LiveXLive after not making ample profits for his boxing extravaganza, Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms.

It was also speculated that Austin and Catherine McBroom faced eviction after a foreclosure document related to their mega-mansion was shared online.