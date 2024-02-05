“That divorce is turning him into fousey 2.0”: Austin McBroom reportedly getting a job at CVS sparks wild reactions online

Popular YouTuber Austin McBroom of ACE Family fame made headlines a month after his divorce from Catherine Paiz, with whom he shares three children. In videos posted on Snapchat, Austin appeared to be applying for a job at CVS Pharmacy and later shared a picture of a car accident outside the CVS outlet, where his interview took place.

Following the divorce from Catherine, Austin's behavior has reportedly taken an unusual turn. He has been sharing updates on Snapchat, including the revelation that he had been living in an RV outside Catherine’s home. Subsequently, he received a neighborhood watch notice.

Catherine has addressed the situation too, expressing her lack of understanding regarding her ex-husband’s behavior. She stated that she wants to let him figure things out for himself. In response to a viewer, she wrote, “I’m grateful to be evolved, because his behavior and coping mechanism is beyond me. He tells me he’s doing well though, so I trust that.”

As internet users came across the clips, they reacted by saying, "That divorce is turning him into fousey 2.0."

Social media users react to Austin McBroom reportedly witnessing a car accident

Reactions to Austin’s behavior after the end of his 7-year marriage to Catherine Paiz have been mixed. In response to the latest situation, one user stated, “If this is true and not scripted, I see nothing wrong with a dude tryna get a job, make an honest living, and mind his business. Do your thing man.”

However, others have seemingly found Austin McBroom’s behavior amusing, with one user on X commenting that “the divorce is actually making him funny.”

Yet another user claimed that “that divorce is turning him into fousey 2.0,” alluding to the downfall of YouTube icon Yousef Erakat, aka FouseyTube. After amassing one of the largest viewer bases on YouTube with his prank videos, FouseyTube ultimately suffered a rather public downfall, reportedly due to mental health troubles that even required admission to a mental institution.

The ACE Family YouTube channel is one of the largest family vlog accounts on the platform, with over 18 million subscribers, despite not having posted a single video since June 2023. The channel has been the center of many controversies over the years, including facing eviction from their $10 million mansion, a subject that was well documented on YouTube.

Some users have commented that Austin McBroom “gets a 10/10 the way he's spun this divorce into funny cringe content,” especially after Austin posted a video from inside the RV with American rapper DDG, who sang a song about Austin’s state of affairs since the divorce.

Folks online are certainly feeling entertained by his post-divorce content, with one user commenting, “After a long day of work I can watch Austin McBroom’s Snapchat story.”

In January, both Paiz and Austin McBroom took to their respective Instagram pages to announce their separation, stating that despite the divorce, they would remain united in caring for the three children from their marriage. However, fans and followers of the couple believe that Austin is taking the divorce worse than Paiz, at least on the face of it.