"I'm so looking forward to this": Fans react as Ha Jung-woo, Joo Ji-hoon, SHINee's Minho, & Yeo Jin-goo confirm to star in travel reality program

By Kumari Khushboo
Modified Dec 29, 2022 04:57 AM IST
SHINee
SHINee's Minho, Ha Jung-woo,Yeo Jin-goo, and Joo Ji-hoon (Image via their official Twitter accounts)

Korean actors Ha Jung-woo, Joo Ji-hoon, SHINee's Minho, & Yeo Jin-goo have been confirmed to star in a travel reality program. The show will feature them traveling as a team to New Zealand for TVING's upcoming travel reality program, Ticketing on Two Feet.

On December 22, TVING shared two teaser posters of the show. The show will hit the streaming platform in January 2023. According to the show’s criteria, every time this crew of four successfully completes their given missions in New Zealand, they'll earn free travel tickets. They can give it to young people in their home country who want to travel abroad.

하정우, 주지훈, 최민호, 여진구이게 된다고? 아무리 티빙이라도?대리고생 로드트립 <두발로 티켓팅> 티저 포스터 2종 공개!2023년 1월 TVING에서 티켓팅👟👟#티빙오리지널 #두발로티켓팅 #하정우 #주지훈 #최민호 #여진구#Hajungwoo #Jujihoon #Choiminho #Yeojingoo #티빙 #TVING https://t.co/RguSVSrSnW

Fans were elated to learn about the new show and took to Twitter to react to the news.

@SHINee Finally posters are here. I'm so looking forward to this.

Fans shared their excitement as Ha Jung-woo, Joo Ji-hoon, SHINee's Minho, and Yeo Jin-goo to star in the travel reality program

Fans of the four are happy to see their favorite actors on the upcoming show. Many shared that they couldn't wait to see them come together as the lead cast on the new TV reality show.

@tvingdotcom 🥳👏🏻🎉 can't wait
@tvingdotcom Thank you! So exciting! So excited!
All that fresh air! All those lucky NZ cows, sheep and lambs who have clapped eyes on our Jin Goo. This is going to be AWESOME!!! He’s maknae again? Always the sweetest maknae 🥹#yeojingoo #여진구 #두발로티켓팅 #ticketingontwofeet twitter.com/tvingdotcom/st… https://t.co/QfcXzEbgnr
I will watch for sureee is always SO good yo see minho going to other country 👀👀👀😌😌 twitter.com/tvingdotcom/st…
OMG POSTER IS OUT!!!!!!!! twitter.com/tvingdotcom/st…
omggg ha jungwooo twitter.com/tvingdotcom/st…

Fans were enthralled to learn about the actors working on a new TV reality program that will show them their experience and adventures in New Zealand.

Ticketing on Two Feet' Actors

The show’s cast includes Ha Jung-woo, a famous and award-winning South Korean actor. He made his acting debut in the 2002 SBS sitcom Honest Living and his feature film debut in the 2003 film Madeleine. He has since worked in several hit movies such as The Chaser, The Yellow Sea, The Handmaiden, Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds, and its 2018 sequel.

Kim Min-hee, Kim Tae-ri, Park Chan-wook, Ha Jung-woo & Cho Jin-woong at the 69th Cannes Film Festival for the world premiere of The Handmaiden ♡#김민희 #KimMinhee https://t.co/ylXFxDaI7n

South Korean actor Joo Ji-hoon will also be seen on the show. The actor is managed by H& Entertainment. He was first recognized for his first lead role in the 2006 TV series Princess Hours.

The show even helped him win Best New Actor at the MBC Drama Awards. He debuted as a model for prominent clothing brand advertisements, including Calvin Klein, Levi's, and Reebok. He has worked on several award-winning and hit movies and shows such as Asura: The City of Madness, I Am the King, and the Netflix series Kingdom.

Ju Ji-Hoon cast in Netflix drama "Kingdom: Crown Prince." asianwiki.com/Kingdom:_Crown… https://t.co/aPSItgylao

SHINee's Choi Minho is an idol singer, rapper, dancer, model, lyricist, MC, and radio host. He debuted as an actor in a KBS2 drama special, titled Pianist on November 20, 2010. He made his feature film debut in 2016 with Canola.

Minho was discharged from mandatory military enlistment in the Marine Corps on November 15, 2020.

‘더 패뷸러스’ D-DAY❣️넷플릭스 단독공개!포토그래퍼로 변신한 민호, 많은 기대 부탁드립니다🔥#최민호 #CHOIMINHO #더패뷸러스 #TheFabulous#샤이니 #SHINee https://t.co/cCZvuxHyVW

Yeo Jin-goo, who is under Janus entertainment, will also be joining the cast alongside Minho. He began his career as a child actor, making his debut in the 2005 film Sad Movie. He is also known as The Nation's Little Brother and has played younger characters in the dramas Giant, Moon Embracing the Sun, and Missing You.

Yeo Jin Goo - Cosmopolitan Magazine June Issue ‘17#yeojingoo #여진구 https://t.co/xZb2NbZtsI

The actor got his first big-screen lead role in 2013. He also won the 2012 MBC Drama Awards for Best Child Actor for his performances in Moon Embracing the Sun and Missing You.

Fans are looking forward to seeing the actor alongside Ha Jung-woo, Joo Ji-hoon, and SHINee's Minho on the new TV reality program Ticketing on Two Feet.

