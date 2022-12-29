Korean actors Ha Jung-woo, Joo Ji-hoon, SHINee's Minho, & Yeo Jin-goo have been confirmed to star in a travel reality program. The show will feature them traveling as a team to New Zealand for TVING's upcoming travel reality program, Ticketing on Two Feet.

On December 22, TVING shared two teaser posters of the show. The show will hit the streaming platform in January 2023. According to the show’s criteria, every time this crew of four successfully completes their given missions in New Zealand, they'll earn free travel tickets. They can give it to young people in their home country who want to travel abroad.

Fans were elated to learn about the new show and took to Twitter to react to the news.

Fans shared their excitement as Ha Jung-woo, Joo Ji-hoon, SHINee's Minho, and Yeo Jin-goo to star in the travel reality program

Fans of the four are happy to see their favorite actors on the upcoming show. Many shared that they couldn't wait to see them come together as the lead cast on the new TV reality show.

Fans were enthralled to learn about the actors working on a new TV reality program that will show them their experience and adventures in New Zealand.

Ticketing on Two Feet' Actors

The show’s cast includes Ha Jung-woo, a famous and award-winning South Korean actor. He made his acting debut in the 2002 SBS sitcom Honest Living and his feature film debut in the 2003 film Madeleine. He has since worked in several hit movies such as The Chaser, The Yellow Sea, The Handmaiden, Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds, and its 2018 sequel.

South Korean actor Joo Ji-hoon will also be seen on the show. The actor is managed by H& Entertainment. He was first recognized for his first lead role in the 2006 TV series Princess Hours.

The show even helped him win Best New Actor at the MBC Drama Awards. He debuted as a model for prominent clothing brand advertisements, including Calvin Klein, Levi's, and Reebok. He has worked on several award-winning and hit movies and shows such as Asura: The City of Madness, I Am the King, and the Netflix series Kingdom.

AsianWiki @AsianWiki



asianwiki.com/Kingdom:_Crown… Ju Ji-Hoon cast in Netflix drama "Kingdom: Crown Prince." Ju Ji-Hoon cast in Netflix drama "Kingdom: Crown Prince." asianwiki.com/Kingdom:_Crown… https://t.co/aPSItgylao

SHINee's Choi Minho is an idol singer, rapper, dancer, model, lyricist, MC, and radio host. He debuted as an actor in a KBS2 drama special, titled Pianist on November 20, 2010. He made his feature film debut in 2016 with Canola.

Minho was discharged from mandatory military enlistment in the Marine Corps on November 15, 2020.

Yeo Jin-goo, who is under Janus entertainment, will also be joining the cast alongside Minho. He began his career as a child actor, making his debut in the 2005 film Sad Movie. He is also known as The Nation's Little Brother and has played younger characters in the dramas Giant, Moon Embracing the Sun, and Missing You.

The actor got his first big-screen lead role in 2013. He also won the 2012 MBC Drama Awards for Best Child Actor for his performances in Moon Embracing the Sun and Missing You.

Fans are looking forward to seeing the actor alongside Ha Jung-woo, Joo Ji-hoon, and SHINee's Minho on the new TV reality program Ticketing on Two Feet.

