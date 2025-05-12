"He did her so dirty": Netizens call out Austin McBroom in wake of Catherine Paiz's cheating revelations from her new book

Catherine Paiz is trending online after an excerpt from her upcoming book, Dolores: My Journey Home, went viral on different platforms. Notably, the excerpt is grabbing attention as it features the social media star alleging that her ex-husband, Austin McBroom, was unfaithful during their relationship.
The book is scheduled to arrive on July 1 this year. The Shade Room Teens obtained a glimpse of the excerpt, sharing the same through Instagram on Monday, May 12.
The photo of the excerpt shows Catherine Paiz claiming that Austin McBroom cheated on her, and that it was not a suspicion or rumor. The excerpt also reads:
“A close family member of his admitted to me that he’d invited a girl to that very Staples Center event, the same night I’d convinced myself I was being selfless for letting him have his moment. I’d seen her there. Pretty. A hanger-on. Standing just close enough to feel out of place, yet comfortable enough to belong.”
The Instagram star alleged that she began questioning the girl's presence, noting that she appeared out of place. The excerpt mentioned towards the end:
“Now, I knew. It all made sense: the way he hadn’t wanted me next to him, the shrug. The indifference. The way he treated me that night, as if I were a thorn in his side.”
Meanwhile, netizens took to the comments section of The Shade Room Teens’ Instagram post to share their reactions. People were spotted criticizing Austin McBroom based on the alleged claims in the excerpt, with one commenter writing:
“He did her so dirty!!! Smh.”
The responses continued, with individuals expressing sympathy over what reportedly happened with Paiz. While some praised Catherine for taking a stand for herself, one user was spotted sharing their excitement for Paiz's book.
Catherine Paiz’s new boyfriend: Relationship with Austin McBroom and more
Although Catherine separated from Austin a long time ago, she made headlines in November last year after sharing a photo taken on the poolside through her Instagram handle.
The picture seemingly featured her new partner as she wrote in the caption:
“My love…”
According to People magazine, Catherine Paiz later posted a picture featuring her alleged new boyfriend. Notably, Paiz has not revealed the identity of the man appearing alongside her as of this writing. The news came almost ten months after Catherine Paiz and Austin McBroom separated in January 2024.
A report by Hot New Hip Hop stated that the duo’s love story started around ten years ago in 2015. They met at a dinner party and slowly began developing a close relationship with each other.
They developed a close bond, eventually becoming the parents to their first child, Elle Lively, in 2016. The couple began sharing moments from their life through the videos shared on their official YouTube channel. As per Hot New Hip Hop, the former couple secretly exchanged vows in 2018 and welcomed another child, Alaia Marie.
Catherine and Austin’s third child, Steel, was born around two years later. Although things were going fine for the duo, they were involved in some legal issues. This includes a reported $8.7 million debt owed by the family to a collection agency, as stated by Hot New Hip Hop.
Austin McBroom first announced the news of his divorce from Catherine Paiz through Instagram in January 2024, saying that it was a mutual decision. The latter said in another statement on the same platform that they are facing challenges that cannot be resolved and that she was feeling liberated.
As of now, Catherine Paiz has not publicly addressed anything about the viral excerpt.