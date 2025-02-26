Who is Charles 'Wide Neck' McDowell? Mugshot goes viral as Instagram star gets arrested over n*des scandal

Social media star Wide Neck, also known as Charles Dion McDowell, was recently taken into custody on February 19, 2025. He has been accused of sending explicit videos to a woman alongside her children and mother through a cell phone and laptop.

Charles has gained recognition over the years as a member of a group called Shrimp Gang, which also includes popular personalities such as David Samuelson and Supreme Patty, as per Famous People.

The charges against Wide Neck include sending n*de content to someone without consent, electronic distribution of explicit content to minors, and harassing phone calls.

Charles' mugshot has also gone viral on different platforms where he was spotted displaying his neck, whose size is similar to a trunk. Notably, his neck also contributed to making him a popular face among the public since the time he made his debut on social media around seven years ago.

The authorities have not disclosed anything about the evidence based on which they arrested Wide Neck since a law in Georgia does not allow them to reveal any kind of details related to child abuse cases. A report by Complex stated that Charles is in custody without bond, as revealed by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

McDowell was previously involved in another legal issue around three years ago when he was arrested on aggravated stalking charges. He was transported to the Escambia County Jail at the time and was additionally accused of holding back child support payments.

KCBY reported at the time that the arrest happened after Charles allegedly sent threatening messages to a woman and suddenly appeared at her residence, following which an arrest warrant was issued against him.

Wide Neck's career: Legal problems explained in brief

As mentioned, Charles is known for being associated with the Shrimp Gang for a long time. He is popular for his single Neckest Big Thing, which came out back in 2020. The music video has received 5.8 million views on YouTube.

Charles also created headlines in 2018 when he was arrested on charges of meth and cocaine possession, aiming to sell, manufacture, and deliver the same. Escambia County Sheriff's Office confirmed the news through Facebook at the time, with a mugshot, as per the New York Post.

The outlet also stated that Wide Neck had allegedly attempted to run from the cops the same year in Montgomery, leading to another legal issue. He was released the same day when he was taken into custody. However, the problems did not stop for him and he was again sent to prison a year later.

The authorities said at the time that he violated his bond agreement in Alabama around two days after his bond was revoked. A statement was also shared through Charles' Instagram page at the time, which has been deleted now, and it reads:

"Charles' life has changed for the better for himself and his family. When all this is over with this last case, you have his word that he'll never go back to jail again!"

Wide Neck has been in touch with the general public through Instagram for a long time, where he is active with around 923,000 followers, and frequently shares photos and videos from different occasions, including announcements of certain events.

While he has been recently arrested on multiple charges, Charles is yet to share a response to the same.

