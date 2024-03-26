Sadiq Khan attack ad deleted by the Conservatives after it featured New York instead of London

The Conservative Party has taken down an attack advertisement aimed at the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, after discovering that the footage used to depict crime-ridden streets showcased New York City instead of London.

On March 25, 2024, the Conservative Party posted an ad on X to support Susan Hall, the opposition to Sadiq Khan. The ad depicted crime scenes as people rushed through the station.

The video footage used in the ad was from New York City, where, in 2017, a false report of gunfire shots was circulated. Reportedly, the deleted ad was claimed and captioned as London has become the crime capital under Labour Party leadership. It stated,

"London under Labour has become a crime capital of the world."

Conservative Party deleted the Sadiq Khan attack advertisement

The advertisement, crafted by the Conservative Party and posted on X, purported to highlight rising crime rates in London under Sadiq Khan's mayoralty. Reportedly, upon closer inspection, it was revealed that the footage used was not of London but rather of New York City.

The video clip shows that people were running out of the station, showcasing the chaotic atmosphere of London. However, in real life, it was a clip of a stampede that happened in New York, USA, when false gunfire was reported.

Therefore, the ad was deleted. Reportedly, the voiceover of the clip suggested that amidst a chaotic situation, the people of London are looking for a desperate solution. It stated,

"A 54% increase in knife crime since the Labour Mayor seized power has the metropolis teetering on the brink of chaos. In the chaos, people seek a desperate reprieve, egged on by the Labour mayor who wants to decriminalise the use of illegal drugs."

However, the video clip divided the audience, sparked widespread criticism, and raised questions about the integrity and accuracy of political advertising. Many accused the Conservative Party of misleading the public, whereas some curated memes.

A Tory HQ told The Standard that the deleted video is being "corrected." A close source of Sadiq Khan also told The Standard that the Tory campaign is misleading and intentionally undermining London. The source also suggested that the candidate, likely Susan Hall, has no "love for London."

"It's true to form for the Tory campaign. It's a deeply misleading attack, intentionally talking down London from a candidate who appears to have no love for the city she aspires to lead."

The video ad also contains a warning about "squads" of Ulez (Ultra Low Emission Zone) enforcers who are depicted as intimidating figures dressed in black with their faces covered, likened to terrorists. However, the ad implies that the operations are under the control of Labour Mayor Sadiq Khan.

The video further suggests that enforcing policies such as the Ulez, portrayed as a tax on driving, is coercing people to either remain indoors or resort to underground activities.

The Conservative Party ad was published before the May 2, 2024 mayoral election. Sadiq Khan is a member of the Labour Party and a British politician who has served as mayor of London since 2016.