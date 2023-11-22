"He will do as he’s told" - Sadiq Khan's plans to block building a Las Vegas Sphere equivalent in London met with mixed reactions

The Las Vegas Sphere, also known as the MSG Sphere, is a recent venue that was only opened to the public on September 29, 2023. With just over a month in operation, the Las Vegas Sphere has not yet had the chance to host a large number of events. Instead, most of the events scheduled for the venue are set for 2024.

MSG Sphere is known for featuring highly expansive media capabilities, often displaying various images and videos. It has drawn significant interest from the world of entertainment, especially combat sports promotions, who are eager to put their stamp on the venue. Unfortunately, not everyone is a fan.

Sadiq Khan, who has served as Mayor of London since 2016, has blocked plans to build an equivalent to the Las Vegas Sphere. The renowned boxing journalist Michael Benson shared a tweet about Sadiq Khan's decision-making.

Expand Tweet

A second report from The Guardian disclosed Sadiq Khan's reason for rejecting plans for a sphere being due to his concerns about light pollution and the massive electricity bill. Michael Benson's report of the news drew a mixed reaction from fans of both MMA and boxing.

One fan dismissed Sadiq Khan, even quoting a line that Conor McGrgeor used on Michael Chandler during one of their first face-to-face encounters:

"He will do as he’s told."

Another fan doubted that Khan's outlined reasons were genuine:

"Why?? Because he thinks it will encourage gambling and drinking"

However, some were in support of his decision, citing the economic burden of the project:

"Reason : Khan overruled the plans on three main grounds: the amount of light pollution that it would cause for Stratford residents. Its huge electricity bill and associated lack of green credentials as well as the impact it would have on heritage sites in the area."

Another fan criticized the proposed sphere's appearance:

"That looks horrible and doesn’t fit in with the surroundings."

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions

The UFC's plans for the Las Vegas Sphere

UFC CEO Dana White is known for pushing the boundaries and host grand events. To keep the UFC at the mountaintop of MMA, Dana White has outlined his plan to host an event at the Las Vegas Sphere. Specifically, the event will be scheduled for Mexican Independence Day next year.

Unfortunately, there are no other details regarding the event, so even the headliners and co-headliners are unknown. Regardless, as the promotion's first event at the Sphere, it will likely feature title fights.