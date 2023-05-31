The Ultimate Fighter's 31st season got underway on Tuesday and we were already introduced to a wild moment in the show when Conor McGregor's fighter was knocked out inside 10 seconds. As the world now eagerly awaits the next episode, 'The Notorious' recapped what led to the disappointing end of his student's fight.

Airing on ESPN and ESPN+, TUF 31 has already gotten off to an electric start and we are beginning to see glimpses of what the next few months could entail. The Irishman has already given fans a memorable one-liner with his 'you'll do as you're told' quote, and all seems to be shaping up to be a grossly entertaining season.

In a short interview posted on social media, Conor McGregor delved into why he believes his fighter Nate Jennerman's bout went wrong, stating one minor adjustment would have changed how the contest played out.

"I wanted Nate to come out like a greyhound out of the trap. We placed the back hook over the jab and that was the drill. Go in, call that jab, which he [Roosevelt Roberts] threw, he threw the jab. It's like Nate wanted to parry one, he wants to catch one [but] it's go time. When it's go time, it's go time. I'm telling you, if Nate would have went when it was go time and let that shot go, this whole conversation would be way different... It's a cruel game at times... I'll continue my work on building them up, so I'm proud of Nate."

Check out what Conor McGregor had to say about the bout in the post below.

"It's a cruel game at times."Conor McGregor discusses the advice he gave Nate Jennerman after his loss on episode 1 of #TUF31

A brief recap of Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler's TUF 31 Episode 1

TUF 31 started with both McGregor and Michael Chandler picking who would represent their teams for the entire season. In true cinematic style, the fighters were perfectly split between coaches, with the Dublin native getting all prospects whilst his opponent got all veterans.

As we got to know the fighters more personally, we learned about Roberts' troubled past which led him on a path to mixed martial arts, and family man Jennerman's desire to fight his way into the UFC for his family.

Although the more experienced fighter in the sport, 'Nasty' Nate came up against a 4-4 UFC vet who had previously fought in the Apex. When the fight started, it took less than 10 seconds before the referee was forced to step in.

