"Get the jet fired up, you're headed home" - Team Michael Chandler taunts Conor McGregor at TUF 31, evokes angry response from Irishman

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are currently starring in The Ultimate Fighter season 31 and coaching opposing teams.

With the show now six episodes in, McGregor is not having a great time in his second stint as a coach on the show. Chandler provoked his rival after six of the eight quarterfinals across lightweight and bantamweight were won by his team's fighters.

Chandler's team also joined him in taking a dig at McGregor.

“Stacking them up. I’ll stack them up later this year too. Stacking them up, baby. As long as you show up for them… Maybe if you showed up for them. Come on dude. Can’t f*****g wait. Conor McGregor grabbed my face and pushed me. I’m ready to fight right there if It goes down. Hey, we’re gonna keep stacking them up. Show up for my fucking team. [Team Michael] 0 and 6 Conor! Ay don’t start talking shit now ‘cause you’re losing. Get the jet fired up, you’re headed home. It’s time to go.”

Conor McGregor responded with firm words and expressed his frustration by getting physical with Michael Chandler. He said:

“Some of these kids are in the UFC before you’re in the UFC so don’t be starting to say you’re this and that. I’ll show up and break your nose you little fool you. Yeah. Little Bellator tick. You little tick. You won’t do nothing. Chandler’s trying to pick at that like I wasn’t being involved. I’m setting it up, it’s me who set it up first of all. It’s not like I just left them to their own devices, it was actually quite the opposite. They were left amongst the best. I wanted to show my team that I’m with them, that I’m gonna stand for them and make a case for them."

Check out their exchange from episode six on Twitter below:

The Ultimate Fighter @UltimateFighter



Things hit a boiling point between the coaches tonight on #TUF31

Conor McGregor pins hopes on last two fighters in TUF 31

Conor McGregor's team is all but wiped out in season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter.

Team McGregor only has one surviving fighter in both the divisions, bantamweight and lightweight. At bantamweight, Cody Gibson and Timur Valiev make up the all-Team Chandler semifinals as Rico DiSciullo will attempt to overcome Hunter Azure to make it to the second semifinals.

At lightweight, the final semifinal spot against Team Chandler's Austin Hubbard will be contested between Team McGregor's Landon Quiñones and Team Chandler's Jason Knight. The other two lightweights in the first semifinal are both from Team Chandler, Roosevelt Roberts and Kurt Holobaugh.

Ben Davis @BenTheBaneDavis Conor McGregor goes 0-6 on The Ultimate Fighter 31 through the first six weeks #TUF31 Conor McGregor goes 0-6 on The Ultimate Fighter 31 through the first six weeks #TUF31

