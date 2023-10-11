Dana White to spend big on "greatest live combat sports event" at new Las Vegas Sphere, says boxing can't afford it

Dana White recently expressed his desire to host a UFC event at the Las Vegas Sphere and then proceeded to sound off on boxing promoters' inability to put on a great show at the spectacular new venue.

While speaking to reporters following last night's episode of the Contender Series, the UFC CEO spoke highly about the new Las Vegas venue, sharing plans for hosting an event there. He mentioned that he would host an incredible event at The Sphere which will put other combat sports promotions to shame.

He said:

"I will put on the greatest live combat sports event anybody has ever seen at the Sphere in September for Mexican Independence Day...I f*cking guarantee it. I'm so in on this it's not even funny. If the Sphere is smart, they don't let anybody go in there until we go in there to do a live event. The first live transmission from there should be us, and that's why I'm saying September." [h/t MMA Junkie]

Dana White then took aim at boxing promoters for not being able to afford to put on a show at The Sphere. He mentioned that if a boxing event does take place at the venue, fans will be affected due to ticket prices, saying:

"You know I will spend the money to make it right. Boxing is going to f*ck around with them on the tickets. They don't have the money to do it. None of those bums got the money to do it. I'll do it." [h/t MMA Junkie]

It will be interesting to see whether Dana White will get his wish and host next year's Noche UFC at The Sphere in Las Vegas.

Dana White announces change to UFC 294 main event

Last night's Contender Series press conference ended up being a meaningful one as Dana White officially announced that Charles Oliveira suffered a nasty cut while sparring and was forced to pull out of his lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev.

As a result, the main event of next Saturday's UFC 294 has now changed as the reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will replace 'Do Bronx' and fight Makhachev. There was plenty of excitement following the announcement as the two UFC champions will run it back after an entertaining super fight earlier this year at UFC 284. Makhachev retained his title in their first bout but many fans believed Volkanovski should have been awarded with the decision.

