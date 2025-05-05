"She has to name her son Francis"- Internet reacts as Trisha Paytas announces she's expecting a baby boy in viral gender reveal

YouTube star Trisha Paytas recently confirmed that she is expecting a baby boy. The revelation happened during a live stage at the Los Angeles-based Greek Theatre where she was performing as part of her ongoing Eras of Trish Tour on May 4, 2025.

The news comes around two months after the Saturday Night Live star confirmed her third pregnancy on social media. The internet personality shares two kids, Malibu and Elvis, with husband Moses Hacmon.

The Express Tribune stated that Hacmon also accompanied Trisha Paytas as she announced that her third child is a boy. A glimpse of the moment is also trending on all platforms, where a big display can be spotted with the following words written on top of it:

“It’s a Boy.”

Although Paytas has not shared anything about the gender reveal on social media yet, Greek Theatre posted a few snaps featuring Trisha on Instagram and wrote:

“Backstage pre-show portraits with Trisha Paytas [blue heart emoji] congratulations on the baby boy.”

Meanwhile, netizens took to the comments section of a post shared by Pop Base on X (formerly Twitter), which included a photo of Trisha posing with her family members, to share their reactions to the gender reveal news. One of them suggested the name the social media star should give to her child and wrote:

“She has to name her son Francis.”

Notably, the reaction referred to a theory related to Trisha’s child that emerged last month after Pope Francis’ death, alleging that the baby was a reincarnation of the Pope, as per Us Weekly. While appearing on Trisha’s podcast on April 22, 2025, co-host Oscar Gracey claimed that the theory is based on the “historic person of power” who dies at the time when Paytas is expecting a child.

Similar claims were made by a few people on X as they reacted to the news of the gender reveal.

“The Pope reincarnating,” a user wrote on X.

“It’s literally Pope Francis reincarnated,” a netizen stated.

“Close enough welcome back Pope,” an X reaction mentioned.

On the other hand, people were spotted sending their best wishes to Trisha as she was expecting another baby.

“She finally has the family she’s always wanted [pink heart emoji] that man is good for her,” one of the reactions reads.

“Such happy news for Trisha! [blue heart emoji],” another netizen commented.

“I pray for her family,” an X user reacted.

Trisha Paytas responds to the online theory about her third child’s link to Pope Francis

As mentioned, a theory related to the internet star’s third child started trending, claiming that Pope Francis was reborn as the baby. The pope passed away on April 21 after suffering a cerebral stroke, emerging from other health issues such as irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse, as per Us Weekly.

Trisha Paytas addressed the theory while speaking on her podcast, Just Trish, saying that her due date has not arrived yet, and questioned why the death of an influential person was being linked to her baby. She further stated:

“That one I don’t get. If King Charles [III] died, I’d be like, ‘OK.’ The Pope is kind of far removed from Queen Elizabeth [II]. I don’t understand why my womb is carrying all of these souls.”

36-year-old Trisha Paytas has released an EP this year, titled Postpartum Popstar. She also has many singles in her credits, including Covid Christmas, Never The Bride, Warrior, Everytime, and more.

