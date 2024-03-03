How old is Aston Merrygold? JLS star welcomes third child with wife Sarah Louise

Well-known singer and actor Aston Merrygold recently became the father of his third child with wife Sarah Louise. Aston has been a member of the boy band called JLS, famous for their albums such as Outta This World, and he is 36 years old, as per Famous Birthdays.

Aston Merrygold and Sarah Louise have been the parents of two other kids, born before their marriage in 2022. The pair got engaged in December 2017, and the artist announced the same through his Instagram page with a photo and wrote:

"Allow me to introduce you all to my fiancée."

Aston Merrygold confirms the birth of his third child: Details explored

The Strictly Come Dancing star has been trending everywhere after he announced that he had welcomed another child. He shared a video on his official Instagram page featuring the moving hands of the baby in the beginning.

The camera then focuses on the baby's face, and the words on top of the outfit read, "Hello World." The caption states:

"Hello world, my names Riley Skye Merrygold."

The post's comments section was flooded with best wishes from Aston's colleagues and followers. Most of them described the baby as "beautiful," one wrote that their family was complete now.

In September 2023, Aston Merrygold disclosed through social media that he and Sarah Louise were expecting their third child. The dancer shared a video to announce the same, which featured the other two kids, and it began with Merrygold giving the positive pregnancy test to his wife.

The children then accompany the pair for the ultrasound scan, and the photos appear on an iPad.

Sarah Louise and Aston Merrygold tied the knot in 2022: Relationship timeline explained in brief

Aston's wife has pursued a similar career and has been a backup dancer for a JLS tour. The Sun states that Louise has participated in The X Factor and is a member of the group Sugar Free Street Dance.

While speaking to The Mirror in 2012, Sarah Louise hinted that she was dating someone, and sources reportedly claimed it was Aston Merrygold. As mentioned, the pair engaged in 2017, and Aston announced his marriage to Sarah in 2022 through Instagram. He wrote,

"Husband and Wife."

A black-and-white photo of Merrygold and Louise flaunting their wedding rings was included in the post. Before their marriage, the couple welcomed two sons named Grayson Jax and Macaulay Shay in 2018 and 2020.