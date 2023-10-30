What happened to David Rainey? Wife and two sons arrested in connection to Florida man's murder

David Rainey was killed in July 2021, and three members of his family, including his wife and two sons, were recently arrested for allegedly being connected to the same. This came after Rainey's wife reported him missing two years ago while the family was in Suwannee on a vacation. The same day, Rainey was discovered dead near their rented house.

Upon investigation, authorities discovered that the victim had several stab wounds, and was put in water after he died. Eventually, his death was ruled as a homicide. Additional information regarding the arrest of the three family members has not been released as of this writing. The suspects have been identified as Cindy Rainey, Bailey Rainey, and Jack Rainey, and more information about their alleged involvement in the case is awaited.

David Rainey reportedly left the rented home after an argument with his wife

The chain of events that led to Rainey's death can be traced back to July 2021, when his family was vacationing in the town of Suwannee. On July 25, David Rainey's wife, Cindy, reported him missing and authorities soon began looking for him. Ultimately, they found David's body in a canal that was located behind the residence the family had rented in the town.

Apart from the Rainey family, a family friend named Jeffery Sawyer was also staying with them in the rented house.

According to a press release by the Dixie County Sheriff's Office, the victim was stabbed several times in the chest.

"David Rainey had multiple stab wounds to the chest and had been placed in the water after his death. David Rainey's death was ruled a homicide," the news release stated.

During the investigation, Cindy told cops that her husband left the residence after the couple had an argument. 52-year-old David reportedly wasn't carrying his wallet, cell phone, and glasses when he left.

About two years after the incident, police finally arrested three suspects in connection to David Rainey's murder on October 25, 2023. The suspects are the victim's family members- his wife and two sons. They reportedly face charges related to tampering with evidence, as per KATV. While Cindy and Bailey were arrested in Bunnell, Jack was taken into custody in Orlando.

Cindy and Bailey were apprehended with assistance from the Flagler County Sheriff's office, and Jack Rainey was arrested with the help of the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The case is currently under investigation and it remains unclear if the trio was charged with David's murder.

No further details have been released by the police department as of this writing. Authorities also haven't shared information about additional charges against the three family members.