What is cribriform carcinoma? Symptoms explored as 'Baywatch' star Nicole Eggert reveals diagnosis 

During a recent exclusive interview with People, Baywatch star Nicole Eggert revealed that she is battling with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma, a type of invasive breast cancer. She was diagnosed in early December 2023 after gaining 25 lbs over three months and struggling with “terrible pain” in her left breast since October.

In the interview, Nicole Eggert said:

“This journey's been rough for me. This hasn't been a breezy sale through[out] life… I always read inspirational quotes and corny stuff, but it gets me through.”

The 51-year-old actress is currently waiting for her doctors to tell her when she can start chemotherapy and radiation before undergoing surgery to remove the cancerous cells.

All you need to know about cribriform carcinoma, the kind Nicole Eggert is battling

According to the official website of Breast Cancer Now, a research and support non-profit for breast cancer, cribriform carcinoma refers to a “rare, typically slow-growing type of breast cancer.”

This type of cancer is derived from epithelial tissue that tends to metastasize to other areas of the body. However, unlike most cases, this tumor is perforated, much like a sieve, hence the term “cribriform.”

The most common symptom includes a small lump or a portion of the breast that feels thicker compared to the surrounding region. It is often discovered during a routine breast screening before going for a biopsy or mammogram for confirmation. In some cases, an ultrasound scan and fine needle aspiration (FNA) of the breast and lymph nodes are also done.

Treatments include chemotherapy, radiation, hormone therapy, targeted therapy, and bisphosphonates. However, in most cases, doctors opt for a mastectomy or lumpectomy for a better prognosis.

Exploring Nicole Eggert’s breast cancer journey so far

During a heart-to-heart conversation with People, Baywatch alum Nicole Eggert revealed how she had been having pain in her left breast since fall 2023, following which she gained a lot of weight. Initially, she thought that those were symptoms of menopause, however, when she found a lump after a self-examination, she realized it was cancer. She recalled:

“It really was throbbing and hurting. I immediately went to my general practitioner and she told me I had to immediately go get it looked at. But the problem was I just couldn’t get an appointment. Everything was booked. So, I had to wait until the end of November to get it done.”

A few weeks later, the results of a mammogram and three biopsies revealed that she had cribriform carcinoma. Now, the Charles in Charge actress is waiting to start her chemotherapy and radiation before opting for surgery. Nicole Eggert is also unsure whether the cancer has spread to other regions of her body. She said:

“I can definitely feel it [lump]. It's there. It needs to be taken out. So, it's just a matter of do I have to do treatment before the surgery or can they perform the surgery and then I do the treatment after.”

She also added how she has been in a state of constant panic, knowing that with each moment, the cancer in her breast is “growing,” saying she wants it out as soon as possible.

It is noteworthy that Nicole Eggert comes from a family of cancer survivors, where her father battled skin cancer and her mother had colon cancer. She also added how her “biggest fear” was dying on her kids, Dilyn (25) and Keegan (12). According to Eggert, she was the only “caregiver” for her minor daughter, and “succumbing” to the cancer was not an option for her.

Being a single mother, she also stated that she has been having financial troubles. In a supportive gesture, her friend Mindy Molinary started a GoFundMe page on her behalf, where people can help her through the cancer battle. Nicole Eggert is “really appreciative” of the fundraiser and intends to establish a non-profit organization after she recovers to help others overcome similar crises.

Interestingly, the mother of two recently mentioned during her podcast Perfectly Twisted that she has been getting annual mammograms every December “like clockwork” and has been fearing that her implants would lead to something similar, calling them the “biggest regret in life.”

Meanwhile, as per Page Six, Baywatch producer Michael Berk earlier alleged that Nicole Eggert got a breast augmentation in the 1990s, during the shooting of the series, most likely to compete with co-star Pamela Anderson.