Actress Amanza Smith was recently taken to the hospital after she suffered from back pain due to a blood infection. Smith revealed through Instagram three weeks ago that she was cancer free after doctors confirmed her biopsy results were benign.

In her latest Instagram post on June 12, 2023, Smith shared a video providing an update on her health. She stated that she had some issues with her lower back and was taking some medicines.

Amanza mentioned that she was planning to get out of the hospital soon. However, she was not discharged and had to take a blood test, disclosing that the infection had spread to the bones of her spine. She revealed that the problem was called osteomyelitis.

Smith wrote that she was given antibiotics for the infection. She stated that she is still at Cedars-Sinai and is going for surgery after sharing the post to remove portions of the infection from her spine. She concluded by writing that she still suffers a lot of pain but expects that the surgery will help her.

Amanza Smith revealed her health scare on Selling Sunset Season 6

Amanza Smith is known for appearing on the Netflix series Selling Sunset. During the show's sixth season, she revealed that she was preparing for a biopsy when doctors found something during a scan, and she needed to undergo a few more tests.

Smith said that her uterus appeared on screen during the ultrasound and was not looking good. She then disclosed in an Instagram post in May 2023 that she does not have cancer. She wrote that she has already lost her close ones to cancer, including her adoptive father, and further stated:

"I know that it is very public that Chrishell and I have our own little feud right now however, I also know that she too, has suffered a great deal of pain by losing loved ones from this terrible awful disease. It affects everyone involved in a very heartbreaking way."

Smith ended by requesting everyone to celebrate life and saying negativity always leads to disease. She even thanked all the viewers for their positive response to the latest season of Selling Sunset.

Amanza previously spoke on her mental health issue in 2021, saying that she was a victim of s*xual abuse during her childhood and that her story would help others who have been through the same in their lives.

Amanza Smith has pursued a successful career as a reality TV personality, real estate agent, interior designer, and model. She is known for her appearances on other shows like Deal or No Deal and Celebrity Family Feud.

