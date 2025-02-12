Who is Jill Smoller? Drake posts photo with Serena Williams’ former agent after tennis star's Super Bowl dance

Drake recently made the headlines with his Finsta post featuring him with his ex-girlfriend Serena Williams' former agent Jill Smoller. The news comes around five days after Serena made a cameo appearance during Kendrick Lamar's show at the Super Bowl LIX.

Notably, Drake shared an old photo where he was posing with Jill on February 11, 2025, and the rapper was spotted holding her close to him. He did not mention anything in the caption.

Apart from being a sports agent, Jill Smoller also pursued a brief career as a tennis player in the past. While she was active in athletics for some time, she had to quit the same after suffering knee injury, as per Forbes magazine.

Expand Tweet

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

Drake has been busy with the Anita Max Wynn Tour and he was performing in Melbourne as part of the tour on the same day that Lamar appeared at the Super Bowl.

A report by Complex stated that Drake dedicated his single You Broke My Heart to everyone who has been hurt by their past relationships. A video of Drake has also started trending and he tells the audience:

"If you ever, in your life, gave your time, gave your energy, gave your money, gave your heart, gave your soul, gave everything that you've ever had to somebody and they f*cking played with you and wasted your time … I want you to turn up to this song."

Kendrick Lamar was performing on his track Not Like Us when Serena Williams appeared, wearing a completely blue outfit that included Chuck Taylors, a tennis skirt, and a jacket.

Jill Smoller had a long list of clients over the years in her career as an agent

While Jill Smoller is mostly known for her successful career as an agent, she has also helped to finalize deals with companies such as Nike and Gatorade. She represented a lot of athletes after joining ICM Athletics, where she worked in the mailroom.

In April 2001, she became the head of the sports and entertainment division of William Morris Endeavor Entertainment, also called WME and Meghan Markle also became a client of the company around two years ago, as per Forbes magazine.

Among her long list of clients that include popular faces like Allyson Felix, she has worked with Serena Williams for the longest time. A report by the Sports Rush Magazine in August last year stated that Serena had an injury in 2021 due to which she was not planning to return to playing tennis so soon.

Jill Smoller revealed how she convinced Williams to bid farewell to the game and said:

"She was like I am not playing, I am done. She hadn't played in probably 8-9 months. What I said to her was your last match can't be that match. You have done too much, earned too much, you deserve to be celebrated."

Jill Smoller also appeared in an interview on the podcast Boardroom: Out of Office the same year when Serena was injured, saying that Serena's sister Venus will always remain her toughest competitor since they know each other's game very well and have been practicing every day.

"There wouldn't be a Serena without Venus and Serena is the first one to say that, she [Venus] paved the way for her [Serena]. Venus is the most gracious older sister, always so protective of Serena. Venus is elegant in defeat, Serena not so elegant in defeat but it's what makes her who she is."

Jill Smoller is not active on any social media platforms and although she has a profile on LinkedIn, it has not disclosed a lot of details about her early life and educational background.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback