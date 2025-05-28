"Austin is definitely gonna crash out on his Snap Chat stories": Netizens react as Catherine Paiz tearfully recounts cheating scandal on CHD Podcast

The Ace Family-famed Catherine Paiz is going to be the next guest on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast. Alex shared a small snippet from Catherine’s interview on her podcast’s official Instagram on Tuesday, where the mom of three spoke about her ex-husband Austin McBroom’s infidelity.

Earlier in May, Austin McBroom admitted to have cheated on Catherine Paiz while they were married.

Catherine claimed the former basketball player cheated on her with around 20 different women while she was pregnant with their third child.

In the episode teaser shared by Alex Cooper, Catherine, 34, said she could not figure out the first time Austin cheated on her, but said she eventually found out about multiple women.

Recalling a particular incident where she seemingly confronted Austin about the matter, Catherine said:

"I grabbed the phone, this long text comes through, "if you really love your wife"."

Catherine told Cooper that she yelled and screamed at Austin, begging him to tell her about the woman's identity. She added recalling her words:

"I feel so stupid. Please tell me, I'm having a baby."

The internet personality claimed she felt Austin McBroom was gaslighting her to question whether he was truly being disloyal to her, or the speculations were just in her head. Catherine said:

"I never heard the word "I cheated", until about a week ago."

Catherine choked up as she asserted she would raise her kids in a way they know that cheating on one's spouse is wrong.

Fans and followers of The Ace Family, who had seen the former couple through their journey of togetherness, parenthood, and eventual divorce, reacted to the podcast snippet.

They sympathized with Catherine Paiz, and commended her for speaking her truth. One person wrote:

"Austin is definitely gonna crash out on his Snap Chat stories!!"

Internet reacts to Catherine recalling Austin's infidelity. (Image via Instagram/@callherdaddy)

Some people mentioned Austin McBroom's brother Landon McBroom's legal troubles with his ex-wife Shyla Walker.

In 2021, Shyla filed a restraining order against Landon, accusing him of a history of physical abuse, and his alleged attempt to kidnap their daughter Souline.

Internet reacts to Catherine recalling Austin's infidelity. (Image via Instagram/@callherdaddy)

Alleged pages from Catherine Paiz's book detailing Austin McBroom's affairs went viral

Prior to the Call Her Daddy podcast snippet, some chapters were allegedly leaked from Catherine Paiz's upcoming memoir, DOLORES: My Journey Home: (Finding Myself Beyond The ACE Family) — PART ONE. Catherine posted about her book on Instagram on May 11.

According to those pages, Catherine found out about Austin's extramarital affair in 2019, while she was expecting their third child, Steel.

Those leaked pages allegedly detailed a 2019 charity event in LA's Staples Center, where Austin allegedly showed reluctance to have Catherine by his side.

Those pages alleged Austin had invited his then-mistress to the event and Catherine Paiz had seen her there. However, the mom of three said she did not think much of it back then, and let Austin have his moment.

Austin McBroom took to his Snapchat Stories on May 12 to address the allegations from the leaked pages of Catherine Paiz's upcoming memoir.

Austin claimed Catherine was aware of his affairs and they decided to stay together despite his extramarital affairs.

Austin claimed he wanted to come clean about his unfaithfulness to Catherine when they annoucned their divorce in January 2024. However, Catherine allegedly asked him not to do it.

In his Snapchat video statement, Austin claimed Catherine was now talking about his infidelity in a money grubbing attempt.

