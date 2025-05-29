Who is Catherine Paiz dating? YouTuber recalls ex-husband Austin McBroom cheating on her with three women "for sure"

On the May 28 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, host Alexandra Cooper was joined by Catherine Paiz, who addressed rumors about her ex-husband's infidelity.

Catherine Paiz, who is currently in a relationship with tattoo artist and painter, Igor Ten (as reported by People Magazine), separated from her ex-husband, Austin McBroom, in January 2024 after seven years of marriage. The former couple shares three children together: Alaïa, Ellea, and Steel.

During her conversation with Alex Cooper, Paiz opened up about the number of women his ex-husband had cheated on her with. She said that she has never reached out to them, adding, "They're out there in the world acting like that never happened."

"I don't know them personally, like as I'm friends with them, but I know who they are and I would never say their names. I would never, you know, I'm not that kind of person, but I know of many, as in like I know for sure of three like for sure, for sure."

More about Catherine Paiz's claims

During the podcast, the 34-year-old YouTuber further spoke about the first time she learnt about the online cheating rumors, adding that her "heart sank." She also shared that she was sceptical about the allegations as she did not know what to believe.

"When it first started, my heart sank. I'm like, "Oh my gosh." I remember like sitting with myself, oh my gosh, is this going to happen, and then it was like "Oh well, I see him, I'm with him every day like we're co-parenting, we're married, we're business partners, I mean, when is he going to have time."

Furthermore, Catherine shared that she did confront Austin about the rumors, but he always downplayed the situation.

"I really trusted him," Catherine Paiz added.

Recalling the first cheating incident, Catherine shared that at the time, she had just had her daughter, Alaïa, when Austin left for a business trip to Miami, and she was supportive of him, adding:

"I think he deserves it, he's been working so hard."

Catherine Paiz further shared that during his trip, Austin McBroom called her "quite a few times," and once he accidentlay butt dialed, during which she heard women in the background, which she eventually ignored, as she trusted her partner.

Then months later, a "blonde male makeup artist" made a YouTube video sharing details about Austin's Miami trip.

"I remember balling and thinking, is this true, and even if it's not true, why are people saying this? I don't know, something's not right, but I'm going to have a baby and I have to focus on the baby right now, so I wasn't sure, and that was a big moment for me, which was all adding up."

Paiz further recalled another incident from months later when she accidentally saw a long text from a woman in Austin's phone, which he immediately deleted after snatching his phone from her hand.

"Alex, as soon as I grabbed the phone, no, like out of a movie, this long text comes through. 'If you really love your wife, you wouldn't be...' "

Catherine Paiz added:

"My brain scanned it, but I wasn't able to read it fully. But in that moment, my heart drops, I'm pregnant [and] there's people watching us. He grabs the phone from me and instantly deletes the message, and I thought, "Oh my gosh, it's true."

She shared that she finally confronted Austin after a couple of days, and he showed her the picture of the girl he was talking to. However, she admitted that she only heard about Austin accepting of cheating on her, ahead of the release of her book, Dolores - My Journey Home.

"Even through our divorce, even through everything, I never heard him say the words 'I cheated' until a week ago. When I heard the words, I was like, 'Oh my god, finally. I heard that. Thank you so much. That was all I was waiting for. Finally hearing those words was so healing for me because it's like I wasn't going crazy," Paiz said.

Meanwhile, Austin confirmed cheating on his ex-wife in a series of Snapchat Stories. The YouTuber stated that he "100% stepped out" of his marriage and apologized for his actions, but claimed that Catherine Paiz was aware of this the whole time, on May 13.

"Catherine knew what I was dealing with for a very long time."

However, Paiz denied all of Austin McBroom's claims.

"One thing he said that really just was a punch to the gut was, 'Yes, I cheated and she was OK with it as long as I said you don't embarrass me.' That is not true. I never ever said that. I would never say that."

Catherine Paiz on her relationship with Igor Ten

According to People Magazine, Paiz made her relationship official with Igor Ten via an Instagram post on November 12, 2024. During her conversation with Cooper, the mother of three shared that she met Igor during a retreat in Brazil, where she was present for 10 days.

"I met him at that experience. It was a friendship, it was like never imagined that anything would ever go further, ever in a million years," Paiz added.

Catherine Paiz further shared that she had never felt this safe in her entire life, emphasizing that she "earned it."

"I've never felt so safe in my entire life, and I feel like I earned it because I spent so many years just being there and just feeling empty. I really had to pour into myself."

Catherine Paiz and Austin McBroom launched their family YouTube channel, The Ace Family, in 2016, followed by their marriage a year later. The channel currently has over 18 million subscribers.

