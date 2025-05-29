What did Jess Hilarious say in conversation with Lynae Vanee? Podcaster gets called out over alleged transphobic remarks

Comedian, actress, and podcaster Jessica “Jess Hilarious” Moore is trending for her alleged comments about the transgender community during her May 27 conversation with social media influencer Lynae Vanee on the former’s radio show, The Breakfast Club.

Lynae Vanee was talking about gender constructs and identities when Jess Hilarious contributed by reminding her guest to be with a partner who was aware that “only women,” aka people with “a uterus,” can have babies.

“And for you to have somebody who knows that women can have babies. Only women can have babies. I just wanted to let to know that… If you have a uterus, you can have a baby,” Jess said.

Lynae Vanee appeared to disagree with the podcaster. She seemingly referred to trans men and stated:

“There are other people who can have babies. If they have a uterus, they can have a baby… You can be biologically female, but can’t be biologically a woman.”

While Jess Hilarious didn’t specifically mention the transgender community, she received widespread criticism for her remarks. Social media users argued that the comedian was implying that only individuals who are biologically female can reproduce and not trans women.

Internet personality and streamer Kevin Ortega-Rojas also called out Jess Hilarious during a May 28 Instagram live stream.

“Dear @jesshilarious_official, transphobia affects you too. It’s time to abandon these transphobic talking points because the harm you’re causing will cost real people their lives,” Kevin wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Jessica has responded to trolls and critics by sharing a carousel of throwback pictures from her pregnancy days on her Instagram, writing in the caption on Wednesday:

“My uterus is my superpower! – Signed, A Woman.”

Jess Hilarious is a mother to her son Ashton.

Exploring further Kevin Ortega-Rojas’ backlash against Jess Hilarious

In response to Jess Hilarious’ latest remarks seemingly directed at the trans community, Kevin Ortega-Rojas stated during his live stream that transphobia impacts everyone.

Kevin claimed Jess has been throwing “jabs” at transgender people for years, even when they are not the “topic of discussion.” He then recounted the story of Michelle Dion Peacock, a 59-year-old Black woman who was murdered in June 2023 by her White male neighbor, Tommy Wayne Earl.

“Earl approached Michelle in broad daylight and slashed her throat open with a straight razor outside of her home. Earl told the police he harbored a long-standing grudge against Michelle because, in his words, ‘She was a male acting like a woman,” Ortega-Rojas said.

The online streamer continued by claiming that the attacker believed the victim was a “transgender” when “she was not.” Instead, she was “just an older Black woman who didn’t fit his definition of femininity.”

“And guess what, Jess? Neither do you. What you don’t understand is that the transphobia you help to spread and normalize will be used against you and women who look like you. Women who do not fit the Eurocentric ultra-feminine expectation of what a woman should look like, act like, or sound like,” Kevin added.

Ortega-Rojas condemned Jess for pushing a narrative that appears detrimental to society and allows men to “inspect our daughters’ bodies” because they suspect they are “transgenders” and “not a woman enough.”

Jess Hilarious has yet to respond to Kevin.

Jessica Moore is best known as the co-host of the morning radio show The Breakfast Club, alongside Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy. The mother of one is also remembered for her comedy videos titled “Jess with the Mess” on Instagram.

The 33-year-old Baltimore native has been a recurring cast member of the improv comedy show Wild ‘n Out in seasons 9, 10, 15, and 20. She has also acted in the Fox sitcom Rel and co-hosted the 2019 BET Social Awards with DC Young Fly. Jess Hilarious has collaborated with notable comedians such as Martin Lawrence.

