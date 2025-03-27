Jess Hilarious says she had 6 Birkin bags "before Breakfast Club" that she plans on selling if things got bad

On March 26, 2025, Jess Hilarious appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast, discussing her earnings from The Breakfast Club with Shannon Sharpe. During the interview, Sharpe asked her about her purchases since joining the show.

The comedian said that she had 6 Birkins even before she became a part of the Breakfast Club:

"Those are investment bags, snake skin hello...yeah them $70,000 bags, $80,000 bags. They them bags I plan to sell just in case. They ain't all for wear." Jess said.

Additionally, Sharpe asked Jess what was the first thing she bought with a cheque from The Breakfast Club, to which the comedian replied:

"That money is still in my account. That's an account I don't touch. They wasn't even trying to give me the money they gave me but they had to come around so I'm like come on light this fire up under your butt"

While it appears Jess Hilarious was joking about selling her Birkins if things got bad, the comedian has made headlines owing to her statements about being replaced on The Breakfast Club.

Jess Hilarious confronted The Breakfast Club co-hosts on air: Details explored

Jess Hilarious recently took to Instagram Live on March 19, 2025, to vent out her issues with The Breakfast Club, targeting co-hosts DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God without taking their names. Jess joined the podcast after Angela Yee's exit and became a permanent member of the Breakfast Club in February 2024.

Jess Hilarious was temporarily replaced by Loren LoRosa during her maternity leave, which she claimed she wasn’t properly informed about. Comedian Corey Holcomb’s mockery of her replacement added to the tension. Expressing her frustration, Jess addressed the situation on IG Live:

"We’re supposed to be a team, but nobody defends me when I’m being attacked online. I’ve stayed quiet for a long time, but now I feel played...Angela Yee wasn’t crazy like people made her out to be. There’s a reason she wanted to leave."

Additionally, Jess addressed the situation over an episode of the podcast on March 19, 2025, and confronted DJ Envy, Loren LoRosa, and Charlamagne Tha God, stating that she felt 'weird' when she came back. Jess added that she wasn't fond of Loren, who was still a part of the podcast after Jess's return:

“Aight, cool that she [doesn’t] leave. But she’s on only during my segment. If she was meant to be a full-time host, move her in another way. Why she gotta be moved in on — 'cause nobody had a problem with "Jess With the Mess" until she started reading right, until she started reporting. I wasn’t hired as a reporter, I was hired as ‘Jess With the Mess.'” the comedian said.

Jess Hilarious also expressed her perspective on how nobody on the podcast tried to clarify the narrative of her being portrayed as the villain.

Allowing Jess Hilarious to speak her mind on the podcast, co-host Charlamagne Tha God advised the comedian to "stop listening to the internet". Additionally, DJ Envy mentioned that Jess should've brought her issues to the team when she felt a particular way adding that they have her back.

