The Young and the Restless recap (May 27, 2025): Phyllis heads to D.C., Adam plots a scandal, and Victor demands action

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on May 27, 2025, Phyllis booked a surprise trip to D.C., hoping to meet Aristotle Dumas and push her business plan. Meanwhile, Adam and Chelsea came up with a risky plan to distract Victor and take pressure off Billy.

Ad

At Newman Media on The Young and the Restless, Victor confronted Adam about the delayed smear pieces. He reminded Adam that he worked for him, not Chelsea, and warned him about the consequences. Adam and Chelsea then decided to create a new scandal to keep Victor distracted.

Elsewhere, Phyllis, Amanda, and Lily clashed over the Dumas meeting. Amanda eventually agreed to let Phyllis come with her to D.C. Meanwhile, things got awkward at the GCAC when Nikki and Nick ran into Michael and Lauren. Michael questioned his decision to quit, as Victor’s feud with Jack continued to grow.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Victor lays down the law at Newman Media

Victor went to Newman Media to push Adam to release the hit pieces on Billy. Adam made excuses, but Victor wasn’t buying them and warned Adam to act or be replaced. He made it clear that Adam worked for him, not Chelsea.

Ad

After Chelsea walked in, Victor left, and Adam told her they could lose their jobs. Instead of backing down, Adam suggested creating a new scandal to distract Victor, and Chelsea was on board.

Ad

Phyllis takes a risk to push her Chancellor plan

At Society on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis kept pushing her bold idea to take a leadership role at Chancellor-Winters. Amanda was still unsure, especially about Phyllis wanting to meet Aristotle Dumas in person. Their talk was interrupted when Lily showed up asking about the same meeting she and Devon had been waiting for.

Amanda told Lily no meeting was set. After Lily left, Phyllis kept trying to convince Amanda to support her plan. In the end, Amanda agreed to let Phyllis come along on her trip to Washington, D.C., where Phyllis hoped to meet Dumas and present her pitch. Phyllis quickly booked a round-trip flight and got ready for the challenge.

Ad

Michael and Lauren face fallout at GCAC

In another part of Genoa City on The Young and the Restless, Nick and Nikki talked about Michael Baldwin’s surprising choice to quit working for Victor. Things got tense when they ran into Michael and Lauren at the GCAC. The mood got even worse when Victor showed up and gave them a cold glare.

Ad

Lauren wanted to confront Victor, but Michael stopped her. He wasn’t sure if quitting had been the right choice. Lauren comforted him and said he did what was best for himself. They then talked about their upcoming trip to Italy, though Michael worried that Victor’s feud with Jack might get worse while he was gone.

Victor plots a dual-front battle and calls on Nick

After Michael and Lauren left, Victor joined Nikki and Nick for breakfast. The mood was tense as Victor talked about his growing problems with both Jack and Dumas. He warned that a big fight was coming and made it clear he wanted Nick’s support.

Ad

Tired of the drama, Nikki left Nick to deal with Victor. With Victor ready to take on two powerful rivals, Nick found himself right in the middle of his father’s next big plan.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More