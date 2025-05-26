What to expect from tomorrow's episode of The Young and the Restless (May 27, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing on May 27, 2025, Victor and Adam Newman fight back against Billy Abbott. The battle between Newman Media and Abbott Communications heats up, and big moves could lead to a full-blown business war.

Ad

Victor is angry about Billy working with Aristotle Dumas and wants to protect Nikki’s position at Chancellor. As things get more intense, Amanda is stuck between telling the truth and staying loyal to her friends. At the same time, Lauren starts to worry again about Michael’s recent decision to quit his job with Victor.

Previously on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis upset Amanda by secretly listening to her phone call with Aristotle Dumas. Amanda was hurt, especially when Phyllis admitted she wanted to take over Chancellor if Dumas gained control. Meanwhile, Sally and Billy go for a jog and have a good moment, but later, they get into an argument with Phyllis.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episode set to air on May 27, 2025

Victor and Adam target Billy in retaliation

Victor is thinking several steps ahead as he teams up with Adam to go after Billy Abbott. Recently, Billy tried to work with billionaire Aristotle Dumas, which Victor saw as a threat to Nikki’s role at Chancellor.

Ad

Since Victor already took the company from Billy, he won’t let anyone risk Nikki’s place there. So, Newman Media is planning a damaging story about Billy that will stir up even more trouble between them.

Ad

Amanda defends Dumas amid Lily’s suspicions

Amanda Sinclair on The Young and the Restless is stuck in a tough spot as Lily Winters starts to question what Aristotle Dumas is really up to. Amanda had a phone call with Dumas, where he claimed that he means well and truly respects Lily, Devon, and Nate. Amanda believes he’s being honest, but Lily isn’t so sure.

It’s going to be hard for Amanda to change her mind, especially now that Billy might be using Dumas to get back at Victor. This disagreement is likely to make things even more tense between Amanda and Lily, who already have a complicated relationship.

Ad

Ad

Lauren questions Michael’s choices post-resignation

Michael Baldwin recently quit working for Victor to make Lauren feel safer, since she was always worried about the risky jobs he was taking on. At first, this made Lauren feel better, but now she’s starting to worry again. In Tuesday’s The Young and the Restless, she starts to wonder what Michael will do next. Even though he said he quit to put her first, his past shows he often changes his mind.

Ad

An unexpected twist following Michael’s exit

After Michael’s resignation, things won’t go as smoothly as expected. Even though it looks like he chose love and put Lauren first by quitting his job with Victor, signs point to a surprise coming soon.

Whether it’s a tempting new offer, a secret from the past, or some kind of threat, something is about to change their lives again. This twist could affect not just Michael and Lauren’s future but also the legal and personal drama in Genoa City on The Young and the Restless.

Ad

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More