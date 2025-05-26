"Run Michael Run" — The Young and the Restless fans urge Michael to escape Victor’s ‘toxic’ grip

The Young and the Restless is a popular American soap opera that premiered on CBS on March 26, 1973. Created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, and set in the fictional Genoa City, it later introduced the iconic Abbott and Newman families. Known for its gripping storylines and dramatic twists, the show has become a daytime television staple for over five decades.

In the recent story arc of The Young and the Restless, fans of the soap are being vocal and sharing their views on the plot dynamics between Victor and Michel. On a discussion post on Facebook, a fan by the name of Nancy Messmer commented:

"Run Micheal run"

Comment by the fan on the post (Image via Facebook/@Pearl St Joanna)

Nancy commented on a discussion post started by Pearl St Joanna on Facebook on May 23, 2025. The post read:

"Víctor guilt tripping Michael is so abhorrent ! Get out now, Michael."

The Original Post by the fan (Image via Facebook/ @Pearl St Joanna)

Many fans of The Young and the Restless took an interest and commented that they are tired of seeing Victor and can not see him on screen anymore. Some even suggested he retire:

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Pearl St Joanna)

Meanwhile, others commented that it is about time Michael leaves Victor:

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Pearl St Joanna)

What is happening between Michael and Victor on The Young and the Restless?

In the recent scenario of the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, Victor and Michael are in a cold war. In the previous episodes, Victor questions Michael's allegiance towards him, to which Michael is furious. As he has not only protected in but also hidden all of Victor's shady work.

In the episode that aired on May 23, 2025, Michael visits Victor at the Newman Ranch and confesses that he wants to leave. Upon listening to this, Michael was not only shocked but also enraged.

Michael, who has been his lawyer and helped Victor in hiding his questionable actions, decided to leave Victor for good, but Victor declined his resignation.

Victor asked if he would stay in exchange for a good sum of money, to which Michael declined. The two got in a verbal fight where Victor declared him untrustworthy.

Michael, who has had enough of Victor's shenanigans, said that he wanted to look after his family now instead of hiding his villainous activities. Michael stood tall and was firm about his decision to leave him left.

Elsewhere, Nikki had lunch with Lauren and was joined by Jack. There, Lauren revealed that Michael has decided to leave Victor's company for good. She reveals that Michael has decided to look after and focus on his family rather than being a part of Victor's questionable choices.

This news shocked Nikki as she believed that Michael was the only person who kept Victor from falling far off. Later on The Young and the Restless, when she comes back the the Newman Ranch, Victor announces that she is to to speak or mention Michael's name anymore.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episode of The Young and the Restless on the CBS Network.

