The Young and the Restless recap (May 23, 2025): Michael walks away, Kyle takes a risk, and Victor hits his breaking point

At the GCAC, Nikki was upset to learn from Lauren that Michael planned to quit working for Victor. With Jack also joining the conversation, they all worried about how Victor would react without Michael to keep him in check.

When Michael tried to resign, Victor refused to accept it. Michael reminded him of their past and asked to leave quietly, but Victor was angry. His reaction suggested that things could get much worse for anyone who stands in his way, including Jack and Diane.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Friday, May 23, 2025

Honeymoon plans and corporate concerns

At the Abbott mansion on The Young and the Restless, Diane and Jack happily talked about their upcoming honeymoon to Italy, Greece, and France. While excited, Diane felt nervous about being away from Jabot too long. Jack tried to calm her worries, but the tension in Genoa City made things feel uncertain.

Later at Jabot, Diane found Kyle in Jack’s chair. She mentioned the trip, and he assured her he could manage everything. Their talk turned serious when she warned him about Audra. Kyle admitted he was struggling with who he was, especially after Claire called him out. He wondered if he was more like Victor than he wanted to be.

Even after promising to do better, Kyle agreed to meet Audra for a drink. Diane didn’t stop him but looked worried as he left.

Lunch with consequences

At the GCAC on The Young and the Restless, Nikki and Lauren had lunch, but things turned serious when Lauren told her that Michael planned to quit working for Victor. Nikki was shocked and worried about what Victor might do. Jack joined them, and they all talked about how Victor would take the news.

Nikki said Michael helped keep Victor in check, but Lauren felt Michael needed to put his family first. Jack agreed, though he knew it could make Victor come after him even harder.

Nikki was still uneasy. She feared that without Michael, Victor’s anger, especially toward Jack, could get out of control. They all left the lunch worried about what might come next.

The breaking point at Newman Ranch

At the Newman Ranch on The Young and the Restless, Michael attempted to resign as Victor’s lawyer, but Victor refused to take him seriously. He offered more money and reminded Michael of their long history. He saw Michael’s decision as disloyal.

Michael stood firm, saying he needed to put Lauren and his family first. He reminded Victor of the time he stayed behind during the Ian Ward crisis and how Victor said he owed him. Now, Michael was asking to be left in peace. Victor was furious. As Michael left, Nikki came in, and Victor told her never to mention Michael’s name again. He felt deeply betrayed.

Back at the Abbott House

At the end of the day on The Young and the Restless, Jack and Diane had a conversation at home. Jack told her Michael had quit working for Victor, and Diane grew worried. Without Michael to hold him back, Victor could be even more dangerous. Jack said they’d face whatever came, but Diane looked uneasy. Their honeymoon might not be so peaceful after all.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

