Who plays Lauren Fenmore on The Young and the Restless? Everything you need to know about the cast behind the character

Tracey E. Bregman has portrayed Lauren Fenmore on The Young and the Restless since 1983. Initially introduced as a manipulative teen, Lauren evolved into a multifaceted character over time. Bregman's performance earned her the first Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series in 1985.

Ad

In 2023, Bregman celebrated 40 years as Lauren. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest on January 31, 2023, she commented on her character,

"No bad girl thinks she’s bad, but I think Lauren was aware of her manipulations for a long time and there was some power that she felt from that. It was never, ‘I don’t know why I’m like this’; she knew what she was doing. What made it fun playing a bad character is finding the truth in that as to why that character can feel that way.”

Ad

Trending

Tracey E. Bregman plays Lauren Fenmore on The Young and the Restless

Ad

Tracey E. Bregman, born on May 29, 1963, in Munich, Germany, is an actress best known for her portrayal of Lauren Fenmore on CBS's The Young and the Restless. Her acting career commenced with a role on Days of Our Lives in 1978. In 1983, she joined The Young and the Restless, where her character, Lauren, evolved from a rebellious teen to a complex figure entangled in dramatic storylines.

Bregman has also appeared in The Bold and the Beautiful, where she reprised her role as Lauren. In film, she starred in cult horror classics such as Happy Birthday to Me (1981) and The Concrete Jungle (1982). Additionally, Bregman had roles in TV movies like Low Blow and Misogynist. She is a dedicated vegan and fitness enthusiast.

Ad

Lauren Fenmore's major arcs on The Young and the Restless

Lauren Fenmore is one of The Young and the Restless' fan-favourite characters. Raised by her father, Neil Fenmore, Lauren's rebellious teen years focused on her singing with Danny Romalotti and feuding with Traci Abbott. She married private investigator Paul Williams, but their relationship ended after a stalker manipulated her into leaving him and caused her to lose their child.

Ad

Ad

After Neil’s death, Lauren inherited Fenmore’s Department Stores. When Soap Opera Digest asked her about her favourite plot twist on the show, she said,

“When Lauren’s father, Neil Fenmore, died. I didn’t see that coming and I was shocked. I was so part of the whole music thing and it was a huge departure overnight, but it turned out to be great and took Lauren into a whole other direction.”

Ad

Lauren later married Dr. Scott Grainger. Their relationship was sabotaged by Sheila Carter, who would go on to be Lauren's nemesis. Sheila faked a pregnancy and stole Lauren’s newborn. She eventually faked her own death in a fire. Sheila returned several times, creating chaos and trauma in Lauren’s life, including kidnappings and attempted murders.

Lauren eventually settled into a happy marriage with Michael Baldwin. She gave birth to Fenmore Baldwin, and the family endured more threats from Sheila and her associates. In later years, Lauren faced business rivalry with her newfound half-sister Jill Foster Abbott. She also struggled with personal turmoil when her son Fenmore was accused of attempted murder.

Ad

Lauren has remained a central figure in Genoa City, known for her strength, style, and storied past. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest on January 31, 2023, Tracey talked about Lauren's ambition,

"I think it’s important to show a powerful woman, someone who is balanced in a relationship and can be just as powerful in business. And she doesn’t have to be a b*tch. She’s just strong. She runs this chain of department stores, which is a very hard, all-encompassing job. Yet she can say, ‘I’m sorry,’ in her relationship, cry on her husband’s shoulder and be feminine, as well.”

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates on The Young and the Restless.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarushi Shubham Aarushi Shubham is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda, based in Bengaluru. With a Bachelor’s in Journalism and a Master’s in English and Cultural Studies, Aarushi’s academic journey culminated in a thesis on Queer Ecologies, exploring new perspectives on nature and queer identity through a cinematic lens.



Aarushi has built her expertise across content creation, public relations, and digital tools, having managed media and content for some of India’s well-known lifestyle brands. In her downtime, she’s an avid fan of sitcoms, a lover of classic literature, and enjoys watching shows from around the world. Know More