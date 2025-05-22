Who plays Grace Buckingham on The Bold and the Beautiful? Everything you need to know about the cast behind the character

Dr. Grace Buckingham is a recurring character on the long-running CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. She is portrayed by actress Cassandra Creech, who joined the cast in 2022. Grace was introduced as the mother of Paris and Zoe Buckingham, bringing a new dynamic to the Buckingham family.

Ad

Creech is known for her previous work on other daytime dramas such as As the World Turns and Days of Our Lives. Grace Buckingham’s periodic returns to the show in 2024 and 2025 have continued to generate interest among viewers and contribute to evolving story arcs.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest on January 10, 2022, Creech commented on her character's personality on The Bold and the Beautiful,

“Grace is ‘Dr. Grace Buckingham’, thank you very much. She loves her girls and like any mother, she wants the best for them — so some may see that as overprotective or overbearing, but I think that she is every woman’s mother. Every parent wants to give some guidance but also allow their children to develop their own sense of direction and intuition, and I think Grace has done that.”

Ad

Trending

Cassandra Creech plays Grace Buckingham on The Bold and the Beautiful

Ad

Cassandra Creech plays Dr. Grace Buckingham on the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. She first appeared in the role in January 2022. Creech is an experienced actress with a background in daytime television, having previously portrayed Denise Maynard on As the World Turns and appeared on Days of Our Lives.

In the interview with Soap Opera Digest on January 10, 2022, Creech talked about coming back to daytime television. She said,

Ad

“ The muscles come back. You don’t lose them but once you are on the set, it’s like, ‘Yeah! This is how it goes.’ This is my bliss. This is my happy place. Period.”

Besides her work on soap operas, Creech has been in film and primetime television as well. Her film appearances include performances in Disappearing Acts (2000), Cyxork 7 (2006), and I'm Through with White Girls (2007). On television, she has had roles in Third Watch (2002–2003), CSI: Miami (2005), Crossing Jordan (2007), and NCIS (2019).

Ad

Grace Buckingham's major arcs on The Bold and the Beautiful

Ad

Dr. Grace Buckingham's backstory on The Bold and the Beautiful has largely been about her being the opinionated and overprotective mother of Paris and Zoe Buckingham. Grace came on the show in 2022 and made a big impact on Paris's love life.

Grace’s relationship with Reese Buckingham, her ex-husband, is marked by distance and disapproval. She had expressed strong criticism of his past actions, particularly his involvement in the illegal adoption scheme that affected their family.

Ad

One of the repeated themes of her character is her disapproval of Paris' relationships with Zende Dominguez and then with Carter Walton. She regarded Carter as being unsuitable because of his past connection with Zoe.

Grace repeatedly urged Paris to end her relationship with Carter. Her attempts to intervene in her daughter's love life often created conflict, revealing Grace's controlling tendencies despite her good intentions. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest on May 25, 2022, Creech commented on this storyline,

Ad

“Regarding everything that happened with Reese, that wound is still raw, so, she is even more protective. Wouldn’t you be more protective of your girls after going through something like that with their father? Grace is definitely more attentive to that, especially now when it comes to the men coming into her daughters’ lives.”

Ad

In April 2025, Grace returned to the series in response to a medical emergency involving Liam Spencer. Grace took the lead in his initial treatment, and recognizing the complexity of Liam's symptoms, she collaborated with Dr. Bridget Forrester to further investigate. Together, they diagnosed Liam with an inoperable brain tumor.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Bold and the Beautiful.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarushi Shubham Aarushi Shubham is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda, based in Bengaluru. With a Bachelor’s in Journalism and a Master’s in English and Cultural Studies, Aarushi’s academic journey culminated in a thesis on Queer Ecologies, exploring new perspectives on nature and queer identity through a cinematic lens.



Aarushi has built her expertise across content creation, public relations, and digital tools, having managed media and content for some of India’s well-known lifestyle brands. In her downtime, she’s an avid fan of sitcoms, a lover of classic literature, and enjoys watching shows from around the world. Know More