What to expect from tomorrow's episode of The Young and the Restless (May 22, 2025)

In the upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing on May 22, 2025, the show will feature big arguments, doubts, and surprising offers. Amanda Sinclair’s return causes worry, and Damian Kane has an important choice to make. Genoa City is getting ready for a day full of drama and surprises.

The main focus will be on Amanda and Abby Winters having a strong fight about Aristotle Dumas’ real plans. At the same time, Audra Charles might face questions from Nate. Meanwhile, Damian Kane will get an offer that could make him work with Lily Winters or choose a different path.

Previously on The Young and the Restless, Victor surprised Nikki with an early birthday party and talked about family. Jack showed Diane how much he appreciated her with a romantic evening, and Michael made a choice to put Lauren and their future first.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episode set to air on May 22, 2025

Amanda and Abby reignite an old rivalry

Amanda Sinclair’s surprise return to Genoa City on The Young and the Restless has people talking. She used to be close with the Winters family, but now she’s working as a lawyer for Aristotle Dumas, and some aren’t sure they can trust her. When Amanda runs into Abby, things get tense. Abby thinks Dumas has secret plans, especially involving Devon and the Winters family legacy.

Amanda says Dumas is only trying to help and protect the family, but Abby doesn’t believe it. Because of their past issues, their conversation quickly turns into a heated argument, and it could get even worse.

Audra walks a fine line

Audra Charles is caught between old feelings and current relationships. After a tense talk with Holden about Kyle, she’s still spending a lot of time around Kyle Abbott. Even though she says it’s all work-related, people are starting to wonder.

Nate, her boyfriend, might see something that makes him question what’s really going on. If he brings it up, Audra will have to explain why she’s still close to Kyle. What she says could affect her relationship with Nate and might even cause trouble between them.

Damian faces a critical choice

Damian Kane is close to making a big career move. Lily Winters recently offered him a job at her family’s company, and everything is ready for him to sign. But just as he’s about to decide, Amanda shows up and may change things.

As the lawyer for Aristotle Dumas, Amanda might give Damian a different offer that he didn’t see coming. Now Damian has to think hard about which path to take. He’ll need to consider who he trusts, what he wants for his future, and which offer gives him the best chance to succeed.

Dumas’ mysterious strategy unfolds

Aristotle Dumas on The Young and the Restless is still a mystery to most people in Genoa City, but he’s starting to make a big impact. Amanda’s surprise return and Damian’s possible new job both seem connected to him, showing that Dumas is working quietly behind the scenes.

It’s not clear yet if he’s truly helping the Winters family or if he has his own secret plans. Thursday’s episode will bring more hints about his real intentions, but it might also leave fans with even more questions.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

