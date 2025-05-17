The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next week from May 19 to 23, 2025

The upcoming week on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless will be filled with familiar faces, rising tensions, and unexpected romance. Amanda Sinclair’s return shakes up Abby and brings back questions about Devon’s past.

Audra is backed into a corner and has to defend herself, while Damian is offered a deal that could change his future. And of course, Victor is stirring up trouble in more ways than one. The drama heats up in Genoa City with emotional talks, big decisions, and moments of romance. Victoria considers giving her relationship with Cole another try, and Phyllis is up to her usual tricks.

Lauren and Michael try to reconnect, even as their problems grow. Jack steps up to help Diane feel more at home with the Abbott family. With secrets coming out and hearts on the line, this week is packed with surprises.

Previously on the show, Amanda shocked everyone in the Winters family when she revealed she’s working for Aristotle Dumas and said he’s only after Chancellor Industries, not Winters. At the same time, Phyllis and Sharon had a quiet but tense moment over Nick. Later, Amanda confronted Phyllis about her connection to Dumas, questioning what she’s really up to.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episodes set to release from May 19 to 23, 2025

Monday, May 19: Secrets and suspicions

At the beginning of the week on The Young and the Restless, Billy pressures Amanda to share more about Aristotle Dumas, who seems to be causing a lot of concern. Phyllis pulls one of her usual tricks by calling in a mysterious favor, which is sure to stir up drama. Meanwhile, Damian and Lily have a deep conversation about trust and what’s stopping them from moving forward together.

Tuesday, May 20: Lines drawn

Victor questions Claire’s true intentions with Kyle, clearly not trusting her completely. Victoria thinks about her past with Cole and decides whether or not to give their relationship another chance. Elsewhere, Holden becomes curious about Kyle’s past with Audra and begins asking some tough questions.

Wednesday, May 21: Love in the shadows

In the middle of the week on The Young and the Restless, Victor puts his usual plotting aside and surprises Nikki with a romantic night, showing his softer side. Michael tries to smooth things over with Lauren by turning on the charm. At the same time, Jack helps Diane feel more at home with the Abbott family, proving that even past wounds can be healed.

Thursday, May 22: Past tensions, present dangers

Abby feels uneasy now that Amanda is back in town, worried that old feelings might come up again, especially where Devon is concerned. Audra finds herself having to explain her actions once more, as people start questioning her choices. Meanwhile, Damian agrees to a tempting offer that could bring big changes or bigger problems.

Friday, May 23: Warnings and worries

By the end of the week on The Young and the Restless, Victor gives Michael a serious warning that leaves him shaken. Even though Michael has been trying to bring the spark back, Lauren still feels unsure about their marriage. At the same time, Diane steps into mom mode again, this time worrying about the choices Kyle is making and how they could affect his future.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

