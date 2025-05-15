The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next 2 weeks (May 16 to 23, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Over the next two weeks on The Young and the Restless, Genoa City will be brimming with deception, competition, and emotional revelations. Time-honored rivalries will intensify as surprising partnerships start to emerge.

As Victor Newman ups the ante in his fight against Billy Abbott, Phyllis Summers joins the fray with her plan of action. In the meantime, Amanda Sinclair's return will shake familiar cages, and Claire Grace Newman's attempt to prove herself might become a gargantuan public spectacle.

As rivalry and romance fill the air, these episodes ahead will pave the way for a spectacular summer. Showdowns, standoffs emotionally, and shockers that may redefine relationships and allegiance across the board are to be expected. Main characters will be put to their love and loyalty.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Young and the Restless

Billy Abbott is now the number one target for Victor on The Young and the Restless

Victor Newman will be razor-sharp in taking out Billy Abbott when he learns of a scheme to pit him against Aristotle Dumas. With Phyllis quietly feeding him intel on Billy's behind-the-scenes machinations, Victor decides it's time to strike with precision and force.

He'll employ corporate muscle and personal connections to ruin Billy's reputation at Abbott Enterprises and in his personal life. Billy's obsession with revenge will spiral out of control, something that has major repercussions, especially in the case of Sally Spectra, who will begin to crack under the strain.

Expect this battle to reach new heights by the end of the week when Victor delivers a calculated punch that makes Billy reconsider his next move.

Phyllis plays both sides: A deal with Victor and a message for Dumas on The Young and the Restless

Phyllis Summers will get an opportunity to pursue her interests by teaming up with Victor, even temporarily. With inside knowledge of Billy's plans, she'll make Victor an offer of a strategic alliance.

But her intentions will be muddled, especially since she also proceeds to attempt to contact Aristotle Dumas through his aide. Phyllis will not have a direct encounter with Dumas, but her words will initiate events she could not foresee, including Amanda Sinclair's unexpected return as Dumas's attorney.

Phyllis will try to restore Amanda's confidence while balancing a tight rope of maintaining her agenda, which is far from clear even to her friends.

Amanda returns in power, and with a grudge to bear against Abby on The Young and the Restless

Amanda Sinclair's return to Genoa City will surprise more than one romance. Working for Aristotle Dumas now, she'll eventually claim that she's in town on business, but her earlier personal history with Abby Winters will bring renewed hostilities back to life.

Abby's earlier lying with Devon will cast a long shadow over their later encounters. Amanda will not shy away from confrontation. While Amanda keeps quiet about the motive behind Dumas' actions, it's clear she is more powerful than many in Genoa City are ready to admit.

Claire's birthday vision for Nikki could end in disaster on The Young and the Restless

Claire Grace Newman will be focused on showing she has changed, both as a person and in her life with Kyle Abbott. She'll try her best to organize an extravagant but sincere birthday bash for Nikki Newman and hope it will be a means of getting Victor's approval.

Claire will hire a professional party planner, Pietro, making his debut May 28, to handle the party, and how seriously she's approaching this project is evident.

But despite all her best intentions, looming crises and unwanted guests threatened to derail the birthday party into a public breakdown. With Victor still uncertain, Claire's perfect party may implode in classic soap opera style.

Romantic interludes in the middle of madness on The Young and the Restless

On May 21st, The Young and the Restless will put aside the boardroom battles to toast enduring love stories. Victor and Nikki Newman will reminisce in a romance episode about the durability of their romance in quiet, intimate moments.

Michael Baldwin, meanwhile, will show Lauren Fenmore that their relationship still tops his priorities, perhaps a harbinger that he's ready to escape Victor's orbit.

Jack Abbott will also present Diane Jenkins with a nostalgic gift, maybe something for their newly refurbished home or them as a couple. These love scenes will add emotional depth and room for breaths before the chaos begins again.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

