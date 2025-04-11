Who is Jai Rodriguez? Everything to know as the actor joins The Young and the Restless

The Young and the Restless fans have a surprise in store for them this spring with the casting of Jai Rodriguez in Genoa City for a guest appearance. Since his stint as the culture specialist on Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, Rodriguez has been best recognized for his makeover experience.

He will guest star as Pietro, a high-profile party planner hired to plan a milestone occasion for Nikki Newman herself. His debut show is slated for May 28, 2025, and he'll be on board for at least four episodes on The Young and the Restless.

It may be a short-term gig, but the buzz has already started as a result of his impressive credit list in the daytime, nighttime, and Broadway divisions.

Rodriguez has also spent time on soap land before, having played roles on All My Children, One Life to Live, Days of our Lives, and The Bold and the Beautiful.

As a seasoned entertainment professional with Broadway musicals, movies, and reality TV credits to his name, Rodriguez brings a lot of energy to The Young and the Restless family.

Jai Rodriguez is set to portray Pietro on The Young and the Restless

Jai Rodriguez is an American television personality, singer, and actor who has had a career spanning over three decades in the entertainment industry. Born in 1979, Rodriguez is of Italian and Puerto Rican ancestry.

Rodriguez was exposed to singing in gospel choirs during his childhood and later enrolled at the BOCES Cultural Art Center in Syosset, New York, to study musical theater.

He is probably best recognized by the public as the "Culture Vulture" on Queer Eye for the Straight Guy at Bravo, where he was the pop culture and social life expert.

The program was on the air between 2003-2007 and won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Reality Program in 2004.

Rodriguez's acting career has also included the stereotyping of the Angel in Rent and performing the role of Zanna, Don't!.

He has also written and starred in his autobiographical stage production, xPosed, revealing his life and coming-out experience.

His screen acting endeavors include recurring and guest appearances on a wide range of TV shows.

He has guest-starred on Grey's Anatomy, The Rookie, The Resident, Uncoupled, Bones, Dollface, and Malibu Country, where he portrayed the recurring character, Geoffrey.

His career has been that of a Judd Apatow's Bros actor, with his part-time job being in Oy Vey! My Son Is Gay!! and The Producers.

Aside from his work as a scripted actor, Rodriguez has also served as the host for a variety of shows, such as Animal Planet's Groomer Has It and Style Network's Ultimate Style.

More about the role Jai Rodriguez is going to play on The Young and the Restless

Jai Rodriguez is finally bringing his talents to daytime soap, guest starring on CBS's The Young and the Restless. He plays Pietro, a high-end party planner hired by the powerful Newman family to throw a birthday party for Nikki Newman.

Rodriguez guest stars in four episodes, beginning May 28, 2025. Pietro's persona is that of a high-rental professional dealing with Genoa City's crème de la crème.

With so few plot details being announced, the focus on the party over Nikki's birthday does imply that the episodes would be full of a combination of glamor and drama, something that Rodriguez is familiar with both being in front of and behind the camera.

It's Rodriguez's return to daytime soap, following a guest starring stint previously within All My Children in 1993, One Life to Live in 2005, Days of our Lives in 2012, and The Bold and the Beautiful in 2016.

His The Young and the Restless recast is part of a trend involving top guest stars returning for storytelling storylines, often to shake things up or feature major character moments.

As his on-air debut, fans can look forward to a fashionable, possibly show-stealing presence gracing the Newman family festivities.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

