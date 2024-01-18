6 iconic Queer Eye moments to re-visit while waiting for season 8

Queer Eye (2018) has amassed a global fanbase for the way it sheds light on acceptance, inner beauty, finding oneself, and much more. Many fans may not be aware that the Queer Eye that they love and adore is actually a reboot. The original Queer Eye (2003) ran for five whole seasons on the Bravo network. Back then, the "Fab Five" comprised Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, Carson Kressley, and Jai Rodriguez.

The new "Fab Five," namely Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Tan France, do a great job of building confidence, preaching tolerance, and creating a safe space for people to be themselves. Fans will be hoping that the eighth season, releasing on January 24, 2024, will share more inspirational stories like it has done in the past.

While they wait, fans can watch the previously aired episodes to re-visit some of the most iconic moments that left a lingering impression.

6 touching Queer Eye moments that showcased the Fab Five's resolve to make a real difference in people's lives

1) To Gay or Not Too Gay: Season 1, Episode 4

The hero in this Queer Eye episode is 32-year-old civil engineer AJ (Image via IMDb/Netflix)

From the beginning, Queer Eye has highlighted the stories of members of the LGBTQ community who struggle with identity issues. In this episode, AJ regrets that he didn't come out soon enough to his father, who passed away. He also worries about projecting himself as gay.

The Fab Five help him understand that there is no set mold or process that he has to follow on the path to embracing himself and that he can choose how he wishes to express his identity. It is a touching moment when he reads a letter he had written for his father explaining that he's gay to his stepmother, who reassures him that she accepts him for who he is.

2) A Decent Proposal: Season 2, Episode 2

Queer Eye celebrates love in all forms, and in this episode, the Fab Five help 41-year-old William propose to his girlfriend. Shy and afraid of heartbreak, William knows that Shannan is the one for him. However, he isn't brave enough to take the next step. The Fab Five step in to help him see the potential in himself and move past his apprehensions.

The moment when he works up the courage to propose to Shannan in front of a large crowd and spills his heart out is truly worth remembering.

3) Jones Bar-B-Q: Season 3, Episode 3

Deborah and Mary won viewers over with their charming personalities (Image via IMDb/Netflix)

It is always heartening to see when the Fab Five help hard-working individuals dream higher. In this Queer Eye episode, two sisters, Deborah (Little) and Mary (Shorty), run a popular slow-cooked barbecue joint, but they hardly have any time for themselves. It is a treat to watch the Fab Five pamper them and take some time out for themselves.

One of the best moments of the episode is when they help Deborah get her missing tooth replaced. That confident smile after she's back from the dentist is simply priceless.

4) Black Girl Magic: Season 3, Episode 5

This is an emotional Queer Eye episode where the Fab Five help 23-year-old Jess, who was kicked out of her house at an early age for being a lesbian. Since Bobby faced similar issues in the past, he helped her understand that abandonment shouldn't have to define her whole life. They also show her that she can find joy and love with her chosen family.

The scene where they all sit and chat after her transformation, wherein she opens up about how the experience has helped give her a new perspective on life, is one of the most memorable from the whole season.

5) Disabled but Not Really: Season 4, Episode 2

In this Queer Eye episode, the audience meets Wesley, a 30-year-old community activist. He became paralyzed after being shot when he was only 24 years old. Back then, he didn't think twice about getting in trouble, but he decided to turn his life around after the shooting and start a nonprofit. However, he still had unresolved issues that were holding him back.

One of the most powerful moments of Queer Eye was when Wesley came face-to-face with his shooter. It helped showcase how the road to forgiveness isn't always easy, but it is a path worth taking.

6) Snow White of Central Texas: Season 6, Episode 7

Jamie, the founder of the animal sanctuary named Safe In Austin, is the hero highlighted in this Queer Eye episode. The rescue mom is known for her work with animals that have special needs. However, her work is demanding, and she hardly gets any time for herself. The Fab Five step in to help her. They even build a barn for the animals.

It is heartbreaking to see the rescued animals, but at the same time, it is encouraging to see Jamie and her team work around the clock to keep them healthy and safe. One of the best moments from this Queer Eye episode is the look on Jamie's face when she sees the beautiful new barn.

As per reports, season eight of Queer Eye will be Berk's final season, so fans should make a point to tune in for the upcoming season coming on January 24, 2024, to watch the gang all together as the Fab Five.