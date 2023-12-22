Queer Eye Season 8: Everything we know so far about the Netflix series

The group of five is all set to make a comeback with Season 8 of the Emmy-winning Queer Eye. The show is known to be a tear-jerker as it familiarises us with the hardships people get stuck in in their everyday lives; and the ease and empathy with which the fantastic five help them get out of the rut.

While the show has already been renewed for Season 9; the first episode of Season 8 is set to release on January 24, 2024; only on Netflix. Like Season 7, this season will also be based in New Orleans, while Season 9 will take place in Las Vegas.

What to expect from Queer Eye Season 8

The show not only helps transform the lives of the participants but humbles the viewers too, which in turn makes for a grateful more sensitive society.

The team of five includes Bobby Brown, an interior expert who loves transforming spaces into decorative yet highly functional ones. This season is sadly the last time viewers will see Bobby spreading his magic, as he will be replaced in Season 9.

Tan France, a celebrated fashion expert who is also known for Next in Fashion chooses everyday wearables for the participants and completely alters their looks. The new season will also have his new precious styling tips.

Antoni Porowski the chef teaches participants to make simple yet nutritious dishes to help them establish a daily food routine. He even gifts them cool kitchen gadgets to help speed up their process of cooking.

Jonathan Van Ness is a transformer when it comes to hair and skin. He has an eye for haircuts that would suit the face and frame of the participants and gifts them products that can prolong their ideal looks.

Lastly, Karamo Brown the life coach helps participants open up about their mental blocks and counsels them on how to conquer those. This team truly are angelic in the way they fix people's lives.

The new season exactly like all the old ones is expected to bring more power to the world. It is expected to strengthen us to rise above hindrances and take initiative towards change, reassuring us that everything is going to be okay.

Bobby Berk's exit after Queer Eye Season 8

The fab five work so well as a team lifting spirits wherever they go, bidding adieu to Bobby Berk comes with a heavy heart. This clip talks about Bobby's farewell from the show.

Bobby wrote to his Queer Eye family on Instagram, informing them about his departure from the show in this heart-warming post.

"Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon," he wrote.

Let's hope that he soon comes up with something fun and exciting to fill this void caused by the absence of his vivacious presence.

Queer Eye has previously transformed the lives of residents of Kansas City, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Texas and even Tokyo in Japan. With Season 9's location reveal of Las Vegas, the thrill of getting a peek into the lifestyles of locals from such an upbeat city has viewers intrigued.

The example Queer Eye sets for society is truly ideal. If everyone were to approach life with the purity and positivity this bunch has the world would truly be a better place. The makers of the show indeed have created a show that is therapy to the viewers and fills them with great hopes for the future.