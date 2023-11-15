The Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift story has started a new chapter after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end went to Argentina for the musician’s Eras Tour. During their bye week, Kelce spent time with Swift and talked with Swift’s father, who was seen wearing a Chiefs lanyard.

The 12-time Grammy Award winner also changed the lyrics of her song “Karma” in reference to the two-time Super Bowl champion. With more public appearances, Swift’s friends express their approval of them together.

Antoni Porowski wishes the best for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

In an article by People Magazine’s Jordan Greene, Queer Eye cast member Antoni Porowski couldn’t be happier for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. He also commended the multi-awarded singer for successfully managing the Eras Tour.

Porowski was with Swift and other celebrities when Kelce and the Chiefs defeated the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Also in attendance were Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, and Blake Lively, among others.

It’s the second of four Kansas City Chiefs games Swift has watched in person. The first one was a home game against the Chicago Bears. After the Jets game, Swift was present during the Chiefs’ Week 6 game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead. She also watched the Chiefs defeat the Los Angeles Chargers a week later.

Meanwhile, Porowski has become a Chiefs fan after filming some Queer Eye episodes in Kansas City. He stayed there for four months during the COVID-19 pandemic and has made several friends there.

Will Taylor Swift watch Travis Kelce in Week 11?

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift must navigate their busy schedules with their link getting stronger. Therefore, her attendance in the Chiefs’ Week 11 game might be challenging. It’s a massive Monday Night Football game because they will face his brother, Jason Kelce, and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The battle between the NFL’s top two teams will occur in Arrowhead Stadium on November 20. That’s one day after Swift’s third and final concert in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, for her Eras Tour. Therefore, Swift must make a journey that could last from 16 to 24 hours to make it in time.

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs have done well when Taylor Swift watches in person. They haven’t lost in four games. Kelce collects an average of 108 yards per game when she watches and 41.3 when she doesn’t. Despite their Week 9 win against the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany, Kelce finished with three catches for 14 yards.