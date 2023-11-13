How long did Bobby Berk work in Netflix's Queer Eye? Details explored as design expert announces departure

It is almost the end of an era as the legendary Bobby Berk, one of the stars of Netflix's Queer Eye, the highly successful reality show reboot, announces his departure from the show following its eighth season. The announcement came earlier today (November 13) as the interior design expert thanked the fans and confirmed his departure on his X account (formerly known as Twitter).

In its very first season, Bobby Berk, alongside Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Tan France, joined the show in 2018. Since then, Berk has appeared in seven seasons of the Netflix revival and will also appear in the upcoming eighth season.

Bobby Berk also wrote a heartfelt message and thanked all the cast members and fans of The Queer Eye for the great seasons that came before.

No release date for The Queer Eye season 8 has been announced yet.

What did Bobby Berk say about his departure from The Queer Eye?

Bobby Berk wrote a heartfelt message on his Twitter account, which also doubled up as his farewell from the show. Berk wrote:

"To the Queer Eye Community who have become family to me. The love that I have received from you all over the last six years has been absolutely surreal."

He added:

"It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that season 8 will be my final season on Queer Eye. It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon....To all our wonderful, loving, amazing, and brave heroes there is so much I want to say, and so much gratitude I want to express to you all for letting me into your homes and hearts."

He summed up by saying:

"It’s all because of you that I’ve kept going all these years and each and every one of you have changed me for the better. I’m so very proud of all of you! Being able to help guide you to find the best version of yourselves is something I never took for granted and never will."

Many have expressed their sadness on social media platforms after hearing about Berk's departure. It is unclear if another designer would replace Bobby Berk in the ninth season. But there is still plenty of time for that.

More about The Queer Eye

Initially broadcast as Queer Eye for the Straight Guy in 2003, the show got a revival on Netflix in 2018 after it originally concluded on Bravo. Created by David Collins, the show remains one of the most popular reality shows in the world.

The premise for the show reads:

"More than a decade after the original series went off the air, Netflix reboots the "Queer Eye" franchise with a new Fab Five and a new setting, trading in the concrete jungle of New York City for communities in and around Atlanta. The style experts forge relationships with men and women who often have different beliefs from them, leading to moments of social commentary interspersed with style advice.

The synopsis further details:

Advising people in need of lifestyle makeovers are food and wine specialist Antoni Porowski, interior designer Bobby Berk, grooming consultant Jonathan Van Ness, fashion designer Tan France and culture expert Karamo Brown, who reality TV fans may recognize as one of the housemates on "The Real World: Philadelphia." David Collins, who created the original show, is on board as an executive producer."

The first seven seasons of The Queer Eye are now available on Netflix.