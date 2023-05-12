What has The Lambda Chi Fraternity been up to since their time on Queer Eye? Details explored

Queer Eye season 7 premiered on Friday, May 12, 2023, and dropped all seven episodes at the same time. Each episode of the show featured a New Orleans hero or in this case, a group of heroes as they caught the eyes of the team to be a part of the show. All seven episodes of season seven are available to watch on the platform right now.

One such group is The Lambda Chi Fraternity of the University of New Orleans. According to one of the members, it’s a fraternity that “no one knows even exists.” While they had a rough start, after their time on Queer Eye, they have continued to take part in and host philanthropic events like blood drives and food donation camps.

In November 2022, they held a canned food drive for Feeding America. This drive raised over $5000 and over 450 pounds of canned food and set a new chapter record. They also hosted a blood drive on campus on May 8, and have since taken part in several social events. This included going mini-golfing with a sister fraternity, attending a spring dance, a tug-of-war event, and a graduation trip to Alabama in March 2023.

As mentioned earlier, all episodes of the makeover show are available to stream on Netflix.

The Lambda Chi Fraternity members were described as “lost boys” by the Queer Eye season 7 team

Viewers met The Lambda Chi Fraternity during the season premiere of Queer Eye season 7 as they nominated themselves. The fraternity wanted the Fab Five to “give them a wake-up call” and push the frat in the right direction. One of the members, Josh stated that the fraternity had dipped in quality and that the house “has been kind of in the dumps.”

During the episode, alumni advisor Marco Perez said that the fraternity is probably the most active chapter in terms of what they do for the community. He added that since several of the boys come from modest means, they sometimes have trouble paying dues, buying things for the house, and competing with the other frat houses.

The Queer Eye season 7 cast members had one week to get the boys and the house ready before they held the alumni mixer. This mixer was to help gain funding for their upcoming events in order to help the community better. However, when the team reached the house, they found that the members were all asleep.

Bobby Berk said in a confessional that there were "lost boys everywhere." He added that all the boys were sleeping in some "dirty crevice."

After gathering the group, the Fab Five established who the leader of the “disgusting” house was. They figured out that the co-dependency caused the house to fall apart.

Once they got talking to the boys, they asked them about the upcoming event. The boys explained that they need to raise money for brotherhood retreats, philanthropic events, and more.

During the week, the Queer Eye team helped The Lambda Chi Fraternity clean up and repair the house, cook better, and look better. They even got the boys to open up emotionally with one another and with Kamaro Brown.

Episodes of the show, Queer Eye season 7 are available to stream on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes