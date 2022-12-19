Who is the richest celebrity guest on The Wheel? Rumored net worth and more about the show explored

After running the popular series The Wheel on the BBC, host Michael McIntyre is bringing his successful game show to NBC for a two-week run. All set to entertain American viewers with episodes promising fun banter, witty questions, and more, The Wheel is ready to air with an interesting line-up of celebrities. The series will premiere on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 10 pm ET, except during December 26-30, when it will air at 8 pm ET.

The Wheel has more than 50 guests lined up for its US version of the show. Some of them include Tiger King's Carole Baskin, The Office star Kate Flannery, and Masked Singer season 8 winner Amber Riley. With a net worth of $150 million, Indian-American doctor, author, holistic health and "New Age" guru Deepak Chopra is the richest celebrity guest on The Wheel.

On that note, this article will discuss the details of the game show and the estimated net worth of the celebrity guests set to appear on the game show.

Kate Flannery, Tony Hawk, and several other celebrities' rumored net worth who will be featured on NBC's The Wheel

As mentioned earlier, The Wheel is all set to feature over 50 celebrities who will stay on hand to help contestants win the cash prize. Moreover, all the guest stars come from different industries, including television, movies, sports, music, among others.

Here's the full list of celebrities who will be appearing on the show and their estimated/rumored net worth:

Clay Aiken - $4 million

Carole Baskin - over $2 million

Brie Bella - $12 million

Tom Bergeron - $14 million

Bobby Berk - $10 million

Bre-Z - $4 million

Jaime Camil - $15 million

Christine Chiu - $50 million

Margaret Cho - $4 million

Deepak Chopra - $150 million

Cat Cora - $4 million

Victor Cruz - $16 million

Ester Dean - $24 million

Russell Dickerson - $2.5 million

Taye Diggs - $7 million

Sheila E. - $12 million

Shawn Johnson East - $9 million

Josh Flagg - $35 million

Kate Flannery - $4 million

Vivica A. Fox - $2 million

Debbie Gibson - $2 million

Todrick Hall - $4 million

Tony Hawk - $140 million

Matt Iseman - $2 million

Jojo - $7 million

Chris Kattan - $4 million

Steve Kornacki - $8 million

Ricki Lake - $25 million

Lyric Lewis - $1.5 million

Loni Love - $1 million

Judge Greg Mathis - $20 million

Mark McGrath - $ 6 million

Chrissy Metz - $7 million

Mike "the Miz" Mizanin - $14 million

Terrell Owens - $500 thousand

Kyla Pratt - $3 million

Christina Ricci - $8 million

Andy Richter - $ 8 million

Amber Riley - $2 million

Adam Rippon - $4 million

Captain Lee Rosbach - $1.5 million

Jalen Rose - $50 million

Sanya Richards Ross - $2.5 million

Amber Ruffin - $1.5 million

Mark Sanchez - $40 million

Tori Spelling - $1.5 million

Curtis Stone - $25 million

Raven-Symone - $40 million

Jackie Tohn - $1.5 million

Bruno Tonioli - $9 million

John Urschel - $10 million

Buddy Valastro - $10 million

Kym Whitley - $3.5 million

Justin Willman - $2 million

Carnie Wilson - $14 million

Captain Sandy Yawn - $400,000

What is The Wheel all about? Format and more explored

The UK version of The Wheel began airing on the BBC in November 2020 and has garnered immense popularity from the audience, thanks to its unique format and some very famous celebrity guests who graced the show and participated in the cash prize.

As such, NBC's The Wheel is the British adaptation of the game show. Each episode of the hit series runs for an hour and is created by UK-based comedian and television host Michael McIntyre.

Each hour-long episode of The Wheel features six celebrity guests as they try to help the three contestants with their questions in the best way possible. The three participants will take the celebrity's help to answer questions and compete against each other to win the grand cash prize of over $100,000.

The contestant at the center of the wheel chooses a category to answer the question and gets help from one of the six celebrities. However, the contestant will not have a say in which celebrity they can choose, as the chosen celebrity will be determined by the wheel.

Whichever celebrity the wheel points to has to help the contestant with the answer, whether it is in their area of expertise or not. If the participant is able to answer the question correctly, they will stay in the game. If not, they miss their turn and their fellow competitors will get a shot. Interestingly, they can rejoin when the other two contestants get their answers incorrect.

The last player left on The Wheel will receive the cash prize earned during the game.

The episodes will also be available to stream on Peacock.

