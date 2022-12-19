Who is the richest celebrity guest on The Wheel? Rumored net worth and more about the show explored

After running the popular series The Wheel on the BBC, host Michael McIntyre is bringing his successful game show to NBC for a two-week run. All set to entertain American viewers with episodes promising fun banter, witty questions, and more, The Wheel is ready to air with an interesting line-up of celebrities. The series will premiere on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 10 pm ET, except during December 26-30, when it will air at 8 pm ET.
The Wheel has more than 50 guests lined up for its US version of the show. Some of them include Tiger King's Carole Baskin, The Office star Kate Flannery, and Masked Singer season 8 winner Amber Riley. With a net worth of $150 million, Indian-American doctor, author, holistic health and "New Age" guru Deepak Chopra is the richest celebrity guest on The Wheel.
On that note, this article will discuss the details of the game show and the estimated net worth of the celebrity guests set to appear on the game show.
Kate Flannery, Tony Hawk, and several other celebrities' rumored net worth who will be featured on NBC's The Wheel
As mentioned earlier, The Wheel is all set to feature over 50 celebrities who will stay on hand to help contestants win the cash prize. Moreover, all the guest stars come from different industries, including television, movies, sports, music, among others.
Here's the full list of celebrities who will be appearing on the show and their estimated/rumored net worth:
- Clay Aiken - $4 million
- Carole Baskin - over $2 million
- Brie Bella - $12 million
- Tom Bergeron - $14 million
- Bobby Berk - $10 million
- Bre-Z - $4 million
- Jaime Camil - $15 million
- Christine Chiu - $50 million
- Margaret Cho - $4 million
- Deepak Chopra - $150 million
- Cat Cora - $4 million
- Victor Cruz - $16 million
- Ester Dean - $24 million
- Russell Dickerson - $2.5 million
- Taye Diggs - $7 million
- Sheila E. - $12 million
- Shawn Johnson East - $9 million
- Josh Flagg - $35 million
- Kate Flannery - $4 million
- Vivica A. Fox - $2 million
- Debbie Gibson - $2 million
- Todrick Hall - $4 million
- Tony Hawk - $140 million
- Matt Iseman - $2 million
- Jojo - $7 million
- Chris Kattan - $4 million
- Steve Kornacki - $8 million
- Ricki Lake - $25 million
- Lyric Lewis - $1.5 million
- Loni Love - $1 million
- Judge Greg Mathis - $20 million
- Mark McGrath - $ 6 million
- Chrissy Metz - $7 million
- Mike "the Miz" Mizanin - $14 million
- Terrell Owens - $500 thousand
- Kyla Pratt - $3 million
- Christina Ricci - $8 million
- Andy Richter - $ 8 million
- Amber Riley - $2 million
- Adam Rippon - $4 million
- Captain Lee Rosbach - $1.5 million
- Jalen Rose - $50 million
- Sanya Richards Ross - $2.5 million
- Amber Ruffin - $1.5 million
- Mark Sanchez - $40 million
- Tori Spelling - $1.5 million
- Curtis Stone - $25 million
- Raven-Symone - $40 million
- Jackie Tohn - $1.5 million
- Bruno Tonioli - $9 million
- John Urschel - $10 million
- Buddy Valastro - $10 million
- Kym Whitley - $3.5 million
- Justin Willman - $2 million
- Carnie Wilson - $14 million
- Captain Sandy Yawn - $400,000
What is The Wheel all about? Format and more explored
The UK version of The Wheel began airing on the BBC in November 2020 and has garnered immense popularity from the audience, thanks to its unique format and some very famous celebrity guests who graced the show and participated in the cash prize.
As such, NBC's The Wheel is the British adaptation of the game show. Each episode of the hit series runs for an hour and is created by UK-based comedian and television host Michael McIntyre.
Each hour-long episode of The Wheel features six celebrity guests as they try to help the three contestants with their questions in the best way possible. The three participants will take the celebrity's help to answer questions and compete against each other to win the grand cash prize of over $100,000.
The contestant at the center of the wheel chooses a category to answer the question and gets help from one of the six celebrities. However, the contestant will not have a say in which celebrity they can choose, as the chosen celebrity will be determined by the wheel.
Whichever celebrity the wheel points to has to help the contestant with the answer, whether it is in their area of expertise or not. If the participant is able to answer the question correctly, they will stay in the game. If not, they miss their turn and their fellow competitors will get a shot. Interestingly, they can rejoin when the other two contestants get their answers incorrect.
The last player left on The Wheel will receive the cash prize earned during the game.
The episodes will also be available to stream on Peacock.