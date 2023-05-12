Who is Stephanie Williams? New Orleans Hero shares her journey as a Queer woman on Queer Eye season 7

Queer Eye returned to screens with season 7, on Friday, May 12, 2023. The latest installment of the show features heroes from across New Orleans as they share their stories, experiences, and more to help inspire others all while getting a makeover by the Fab Five. All seven episodes of Queer Eye season 7 are available to stream on Netflix.

One of the heroes set to appear in the Netflix series is Stephanie Williams, the 2020 Saints Fan of the Year. Stephanie currently works as a Sales Strategy & Enablement Manager at Cox Communications.

Stephanie Williams opens up about her life as a queer woman in Queer Eye

Queer Eye season 7 premiered on Friday and dropped all seven episodes at the same time on Netflix. Each episode featured a person or a group that is considered a New Orleans Hero for the work they’ve done in terms of giving back to society.

One such hero from New Orleans was Stephanie Williams who discussed her journey as a queer woman with the Fab Five. The 2020 Saints Fan of the Year and her girlfriend were ready to move out of her father’s house and needed the Queer Eye team’s help to improve their new home as well as her life.

Stephanie is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Monroe where she studied Kinesiology. After she completed her education in 2006, she went on to work in many roles in different establishments. This included working as an assistant manager for CODA Bar and Grill. She also worked as a Senior Manager at Verizon Wireless before joining Cox Communications where she works as a Residential Sales Strategy and Enablement Manager.

The Queer Eye season 7 cast member works with Team Gleason Foundation where she helps raise funds for those affected by ALS. She even works with Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana where she aims to help communities through pandemic needs and hurricane relief.

During episode 2 of season 7, Stephanie’s girlfriend Rachel told the crew that her girlfriend of six years has become a shell of the person she used to be. Rachel added that Stephanie used to look and dress more confidently but over the years, things had changed.

Jonathan Van Ness tried to get Stephanie to open up by reminding her how beautiful she is. Van Ness helped her overcome her insecurities by chanting positive mantras. The Queer Eye hairstylist had her look in the mirror and tell herself that she “completely” accepts herself.

Cast member Karamo Brown was seen having a conversation with her and asked her about her “turning point." He asked her if something happened that may have acted as a trigger.

Stephanie admitted to there being a situation that was a turning point for her and told her that once at a bar, she offered up her seat to a lady and her daughter.

She continued that the daughter was talking to her mother and said a lot of homophobic and hateful things. The daughter also poked fun at Stephanie's looks. She added that the incident made her feel “so incredibly small” and made her decide to make others feel comfortable.

When Tan France took Stephanie shopping to spruce up her look, he said that she is so aware of her identity as a queer woman. He asked her whether she was ashamed of her homos*xuality. Tan told her that her awareness was the “stumbling block.”

Stephanie said that she wasn't ashamed but felt like she was a problem for others. She added that this was why she tried to dial herself back a lot.

