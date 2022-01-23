What is Jonathan Van Ness' net worth? Fortune explored ahead of Netflix's 'Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness' premiere

Sanguine personality Jonathan Van Ness is all set to take his fans on a roller coaster ride in Netflix’s new show, Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness, which releases on January 28, 2022.

With this new series, Ness, commonly known as JVN, will be seen meeting experts from different walks of life and finding answers to his mind-boggling questions on various subjects.

Jonathan Van Ness' net worth

The personal fortune of the grooming guru, Ness' is $5 Million.

A beatific gay man, Ness came out as gender non-conforming and non-binary in 2010. However, his childhood was not a fairy tale. During his early days, he faced abuse at the hands of an older boy at church, leading to disruptive behavior.

While studying at the University of Arizona, Ness turned to s*x work and became a drug addict. But things changed for good when he moved to Los Angeles after working in Arizona as a hairdresser.

Apart from being a hairdresser, Ness is also a TV personality, podcaster, author, and activist. Best known as the grooming expert in Netflix’s Queer Eye, Ness has also featured in the web series parody Gay of Thrones, for which he was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series in 2018.

As an author, Ness has penned down Love That Story: Observations from a Gorgeously Queer Life, Over the Top: A Raw Journey to Self-Love, and a picture book, Peanut goes for the Gold. He also has a line of hair care products, JVN.

Born in Illinois, the 34-year-old’s new show, which is based on the podcast, Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness, Ness will try new things from skating at an ice rink, tasting bugs, trying on wigs, and playing dress-up to expand his horizon.

In the trailer for the show, the comedian says:

“Hi, I am Jonathan. I got burning questions and I need answers. Why is hair so major? Am I dependent on snacks? Are bugs gorgeous or gross? I am going to be embarking on a new journey of learning more ... of opening my mind, learning new perspectives. This is a huge universe to explore and to learn about.”

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness, which is produced by World of Wonder, will be available for streaming on January 28, 2022 on Netflix.

