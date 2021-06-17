"Forever Hair": Internet reacts as Gorilla Glue Girl launches her own line of hair care products 

Tessica Brown, aka the Gorilla Glue Girl, is no stranger to hair products. Since going viral earlier this year, she's now gone from an internet personality to an entrepreneur. It's been a long journey, but the saying, "bad things happen for a reason," holds here.

Those who have never heard of Gorilla Glue Girl may be asking, "What exactly happened?" Well, it's quite the story that begins with a sticky situation and ends with $20,000 going towards charity.

It all began when Brown wanted to style her hair. However, she ran out of hair glue. So, to compensate, she decided to use Gorilla Glue. The only problem was that the glue was not a hair product but rather an industrial-grade adhesive. This is where things went wrong.

The glue stuck to her hair for a month and was eventually removed after Dr. Michael Obeng pitched in and did the surgery for free. Although glue had damaged her hair, Brown was finally free of her torment and could resume a normal life.

Despite rumors of her wanting to sue the company for failing to put proper warning labels and accusations of misusing the money, in the end, all of them turned out to be false. And Gorilla Glue Girl slowly faded into the annals of social media.

Gorilla Glue girl was given a car to use by a rental company when she flew to get her treatment. She got called a scammer who used the donations to buy a car. Of course it trended.



She donated $20k to a reconstructive surgery organization and that one everyone was quiet. — Ultimate (@zubaidah_x) June 10, 2021

Gorilla Glue Girl x Forever Hair

Fast forward a few months following the hairy ordeal, and it would seem as if Brown has taken her experience with Gorilla Glue and has transformed it into a solution for others.

On June 16th, 2021, Brown launched her own brand of hair care products known as Forever Hair. Despite the name being quite ironic, according to Brown, the products were created for individuals suffering from hair loss and damage.

'Gorilla Glue Girl' Tessica Brown Launching Own Line of Haircare Products https://t.co/LU081opUsh — TMZ (@TMZ) June 16, 2021

During an interview with TMZ, Brown told them that she worked with haircare professionals to create a formula that does wonders for the hair. At the moment, there are three different products on sale from the brand.

It's amazing to see something come full circle. However, netizens were left divided about how to feel regarding Gorilla Glue Girl launching her own product line after the fiasco. Here are some of those reactions:

"I’m so excited to share with y’all my amazing hair product I’ve been working on for months" pic.twitter.com/4Is5ymy1xS — Sixxers (@sixxers) June 16, 2021

You’re welcome to buy her product. It’s not hate it’s keeping it real. — Pee Dubb (@PeeDubb2) June 16, 2021

Gorilla glue girl got her own hair care product line…. pic.twitter.com/aLsxSXDi8P — Cali♏️Cal 👑 (@CalfaceJr) June 16, 2021

That’s exactly what tf I was thinking and I am going to buy it just because I respect her hustle so much. — Mark Buren (@MarkBuren1) June 16, 2021

It is funny though — 🔰Team pogchamp (@TheFishMonger3) June 16, 2021

You got that right. Her little bit of fame is gone. Please sat down somewhere🙄🙄🙄 — Sandra (@Sandra24641577) June 16, 2021

Not the Gorilla glue girl launching a line of hair care products! I would not trust that woman with a single strand of my hair 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/oLY862uAPO — Debbie The Writer 🇪🇹 (@debbiealamrew) June 16, 2021

While some individuals are not quite sure that using Gorilla Glue Girl's hair care products is the best idea, others still say that she did it for fame. Nonetheless, things turned out okay, and that's what matters in the end.

