Another TikToker applies Gorilla Glue on their hair despite several warnings

Despite the multiple warnings on social media, the month-long documented ordeal of Tessica, and the entire fiasco surrounding the situation, another TikToker has applied Gorilla Glue to their hair, willingly and perhaps knowingly this time.

Here's the update.....What was even there to brush? Listen to how crispy it sounds 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/aGxAfR2R1g — Prof. Albus Humble-dore🧙🏾‍♂️🪄 (@Sir_Blizeek) February 15, 2021

The individual who goes by the name of Reyes stated that she was not aware of the fact that she was applying Gorilla Glue. After trying to comb her hair to unknot the mess, it dawned on her that the Gorilla Glue was not going to come off easy.

Gen z seem to be immune to embarrassment. They will post ANYTHING. Online. Like I’d be embarrassed to do this to myself — the don da da (@BosemanYannik) February 15, 2021

After having a breakdown, Reyes decided to get in her car and go to the hospital to seek professional help.

She quoted:

"I’m on my way to the hospital right now; my scalp is burning. I need to go to the hospital so they can remove this Gorilla Glue. I have no idea what to do. I tried washing it; it doesn’t come off."

The TikToker attempted to use household remedies like Tessica had, but just like her, she too had no success.

Reyes can be seen in numerous videos trying to untangle her hair using a comb. She finally decided that she needed professional help and set up a GoFundMe page so people could help with the Gorilla Glue situation.

I hope y’all don’t donate. If he don’t shave that shit off and call it a day. — ᴄʜᴀꜱᴇ (@CHASEBLAlSE) February 15, 2021

Gorilla Glue part II

Upon viewing the videos, many netizens asked why Reyes used glue on her hair despite fully being aware of how Gorilla Glue functions and the fact that it is waterproof. Many TikTok users suggested that this was a mere publicity stunt to garner attention.

It's no secret that Tessica had been pushed into the limelight following the video that she had posted. However, Reyes refuted these statements, saying that she put it on her hair by accident and not purposefully.

A kind-hearted soul took pity on her plight and donated $3,000 to her GoFundMe in order to help Reyes collect the funds she needed for surgery to remove the glue.

In response to the generous donations and support, Reyes said:

"You guys know it’s definitely been a journey with this Gorilla Glue. It’s been crazy, so thank you so much."

The new Gorilla Girl, aka Reyes, now plans to go to Los Angeles to get her surgery done. Perhaps she, too, could have contacted contact Dr. Michael Obeng, the surgeon who helped Tessica out for free and unglued her hair with science.

This gorilla glue isnt coming out and i really don’t want to go bald :( — Avani (@avanireyes) February 15, 2021

I’m pretty sure they’re hispanic as reyes is in their name but okay lol — ♥Rosie♥ (@RosiePlays_YT) February 15, 2021

Trauma- sis was a whole grown adult with 2 functional eyes 💀all she had to do was read the damn bottle, but yea ofc the other person did it just for clout. Really dumb tbf — Dimi🍁 (@dimi26rainbow) February 15, 2021

Hopefully, Reyes gets the help she needs as soon as possible instead of risking scalp and hair damage from the Gorilla Glue.

It's still unclear as to how she was able to get glue in the hair in the first place. However, most people suspect that it was done for attention and not by accident.