What time will We Have a Ghost air on Netflix? Release date, cast and everything we know so far

We Have a Ghost is slated to hit Netflix on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 3 am ET. Produced by Marty Bowen and Dan Halsted via Legendary Entertainment and Temple Hill Entertainment banners, the family drama has a runtime of 127 minutes.

The cast of We Have a Ghost comprises some remarkable names, like David Harbour, Anthony Mackie, Tig Notaro, and Jennifer Coolidge, among many others.

This is the first feature release of 2023 for David Harbour and Mackie. Meanwhile, it is the second for Coolidge after Shotgun Wedding, where she played the mother to Josh Duhamel’s Tom Fowler.

Christopher Landon, who is noted for helming horror comedies Happy Death Day and its sequel, and Freaky, has been enlisted as the director of We Have a Ghost. The upcoming comedy-drama is based on a short story, which was published in 2017.

Where was We Have a Ghost filmed?

Production for the upcoming film reportedly started in July 2021 in Louisiana, and a month later, the team began principal photography. However, a few weeks later, the schedule was halted due to the landfall caused by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.

In October 2021, after things limped back to normalcy, the cast and crew headed to the Louisiana cities of Donaldsonville and New Orleans for a shoot. They wrapped up shooting within just one month.

We Have a Ghost was filmed in locations like the Ascension Parish, Lemann Memorial Center at 1100 Clay Street, Railroad Avenue, and the stretch around Mississippi Street. All of these locations are situated in Donaldsonville, Louisiana.

In New Orleans, they set up camp to shoot several key scenes both indoors and outdoors.

What to expect in the upcoming family horror comedy?

As mentioned earlier, the film has been inspired by a short story. Titled Ernest, it was written by a Los Angeles-based freelance writer named Geoff Manaugh and published by VICE in October 2017.

Landon, who penned the screenplay, describes Ernest as “a really fresh take on a ghost story and something that I hadn’t really seen before.”

He added that We Have a Ghost is the story of a highly dysfunctional family that moves into a haunted house. Instead of being scared of the ghost, they make a decision to "double down" and create a YouTube channel, which makes the family famous on the internet.

Meanwhile, the synopsis reads:

“After discovering that their new home is haunted by a ghost named Ernest, Kevin creates a YouTube channel and makes the ghost and his family Internet-famous. However, when Kevin and Ernest start to uncover the truth about Ernest's past, they become a target of the CIA.”

The trailer for We Have a Ghost, dropped last month, exhibits the same. However, the part about the CIA, led by Tig Notaro’s government agent Dr. Leslie Monroe, wasn’t shown much. The key highlights were definitely Harbour’s no-dialog act as the ghost and his unusual friendship with Kevin, a student.

Isabella Russo, Faith Ford, Erica Ash, Niles Fitch, and Steve Coulter round up the cast.

