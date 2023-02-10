Where was Your Place or Mine shot? Filming locations of Netflix film explored

Netflix is currently streaming Your Place or Mine. Starring romantic comedy virtuosos Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, the film, which was shot in New York City and Los Angeles, was released on the platform on February 10, just days before Valentine's Day.

The movie, co-financed by Witherspoon via her Hello Sunshine banner, marks the maiden collaboration between her and Kutcher. Lean Machine and actor Jason Bateman-founded Aggregate Films round up the trio of producers.

The official synopsis for Your Place or Mine reads as:

“Debbie and Peter are best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in Los Angeles; he thrives on change in New York. When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.”

Your Place or Mine is another Valentine’s Day offering from the popular streaming platform alongside the dating competition series Perfect Match and the Indonesian coming-of-age romantic flick Dear David.

From South Olive Street in LA to Brooklyn in NYC, Netflix's Your Place or Mine is shot in a variety of popular places

Announced in May 2020 by Netflix, the rom-com started filming in October 2021. On October 2 of the same year, Witherspoon posted a few behind-the-scenes photos shot in Montague Street, Brooklyn (NYC), on Instagram, effectively confirming that the shooting had commenced.

The team called it a wrap in December 2021. The film with the tagline of “Two Lives. Two Cities. One Last Chance” has been shot in New York and California, precisely in New York City and Los Angeles County.

1) New York City (NYC): The base place of Peter

Peter's character, played by Ashton Kutcher, is based in New York City. The boroughs of Manhattan and Brooklyn have been extensively covered in Your Place or Mine. One can also spot popular places like Montague Street and Everit Street featuring in a few scenes in the Aline Brosh McKenna directorial.

The scene where Witherspoon’s Debbie arrives in New York has been shot at 25 Everit St, Brooklyn, New York 11201. It’s just two minutes away from the famous sustainable and pet-friendly 10-storied waterfront hotel, 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge.

This aside, the team also used the southern part of the New York City neighborhood, Gramercy Park, for quite a few prominent scenes.

Over the years, NYC has served as the primary shooting spot for several popular productions like Tár (2022), Hunters (2020–2023), The Sopranos (1999–2007), New Amsterdam (2018–2023), Kaleidoscope (2023), and Friends (1994–2004), among others.

2) Los Angeles, California

In the film, Debbie is based out of California, so the crew set up camp in the city of Los Angeles. They also utilized Burbank, located 20 minutes away from LA, to shoot some frames.

As per reports, the spot where Debbie meets Theo (Jesse Williams) in Your Place or Mine is located at 649 South Olive Street in Los Angeles. The (now closed) lobby of NoMad/Per La Hotel, Los Angeles, was the spot where the duo meet.

There is also a scene in which Peter takes Jack (Wesley Kimmel) out to an eatery, where they have an interesting conversation. It was filmed at the Openaire restaurant in Los Angeles. Located in The LINE LA, it is run by two Michelin-starred chef, Josiah Citrin. Several Thanksgiving parties are hosted in the noted food outlet.

Netflix’s fellow rom-com You People, starring Jonah Hill and Lauren London, has been shot at Openaire as well.

Your Place or Mine is currently running on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes